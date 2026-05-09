Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) can induce echinocyte formation in red blood cells (RBCs) through specific interactions and mechanisms.

Mechanism of Echinocyte Formation

Phototoxicity : Exposure to GQDs can lead to phototoxic effects, causing structural changes in RBC membranes. This phototoxicity is influenced by the concentration of GQDs and the light dose applied.

Membrane Interaction: GQDs interact with the lipid bilayer of RBC membranes, which can disrupt membrane integrity and lead to morphological changes, resulting in the transformation of biconcave RBCs into echinocytes.

Factors Influencing Echinocyte Formation

Concentration of GQDs : Higher concentrations of GQDs are associated with increased echinocyte formation due to more significant membrane disruption.

Light Exposure: The degree of light exposure also plays a critical role, as it can enhance the photodegradation of GQDs, further affecting RBC morphology.

These findings highlight the importance of understanding the interactions between GQDs and biological systems, particularly in the context of their potential applications as biometric biosensors and imaging and surveillance under the skin in vivo.

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THOUGH AT LEAST IT IS POINTING TO IT’S TOXICITY… BUT GRAPHENE NEEDS TO BE BANNED FROM BEING PUT INSIDE THE HUMAN BODY ALL TOGETHER. IT IS HIGHLY TOXIC AND WHEN THERE ARE HIGH ENOUGH CONSENTRATIONS OF IT… IT IS DEADLY.

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https://www.researchgate.net/publication/374639948_Photostability_and_phototoxicity_of_graphene_quantum_dots_interacting_with_red_blood_cells