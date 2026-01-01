Graphene has been Placed in Humanity... Connecting Humanity to the WBAN 5G 6G Network... a Matrix Control Grid for Tracking, Tracing and Killing Humanity Remotely.
If we just talk about the toxins in the shots and in the sky, food and water and then forget about the Digital Control Grid of Humanity then we only have half the story. Graphene Nano Nodes are key!
This will be video #1 out of 2. Video #2 will hopefully be published soon.
Happy New Year, Carol Dickinson! I wish you good health, happiness, and the fulfillment of all your plans in the coming year! However, metalloproteins have always been present in our brains, an integral part of evolution, allowing us, birds, to navigate magnetic fields. My point is that toxins in the form of graphene compounds, despite patents, are ineffective in mind control and are intended only to be used as toxins and razors, for example, in mitochondria. To close the circuit that produces a chemical equivalent of positive potential. There are many things spinning in the mitochondria, but if they are short-circuited, there is nothing spinning. It seems to me that the main vulnerability is the mitochondria. Of course, this will only work with target triangulation and the reverse radiation of a phased antenna (array). Although it would be possible to burn 3D graphics inside the victim, there's no need to rush. However, this is not a fact, but merely an assumption in the search.
“Unfortunately, no one is connected”? “There is no data network”? What? We have the receipts. It’s undeniable.