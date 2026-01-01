Discussion about this post

V Z
16h

Happy New Year, Carol Dickinson! I wish you good health, happiness, and the fulfillment of all your plans in the coming year! However, metalloproteins have always been present in our brains, an integral part of evolution, allowing us, birds, to navigate magnetic fields. My point is that toxins in the form of graphene compounds, despite patents, are ineffective in mind control and are intended only to be used as toxins and razors, for example, in mitochondria. To close the circuit that produces a chemical equivalent of positive potential. There are many things spinning in the mitochondria, but if they are short-circuited, there is nothing spinning. It seems to me that the main vulnerability is the mitochondria. Of course, this will only work with target triangulation and the reverse radiation of a phased antenna (array). Although it would be possible to burn 3D graphics inside the victim, there's no need to rush. However, this is not a fact, but merely an assumption in the search.

J Skal
6h

“Unfortunately, no one is connected”? “There is no data network”? What? We have the receipts. It’s undeniable.

