Graphene Oxide has been reported in various venues including WEF Klaus Schwabs “Surveillance under the skin” surveillance… via remote tracking via 5G Network Electromagnetic Frequencies. In this video… the video maker reviews the future implications of graphene oxide nano-composites, hydrogels, and actuation films to get a possible glimpse of future technological applications… should humanity live that long… with all this toxic pathogens they have injected and Chemtrailed into people for decades… including aluminum… turning people basically into tired walking antennas… as their energy is being mined via “Energy Harvesting” (look it up on Google… no joke).