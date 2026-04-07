Read Article Below with a grain of salt…

Because it is all Pseudo Science, Tracking, Tracing and Biosensor science, Surveillance under the skin science… even in our fingernails science. The WEF Globalist elite want to have access to all parts of our bodies biometric data… every square inch… even our nails. : / ?*?*?*?*

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Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) show promise for non-medical biosensing applications, particularly in surveillance under the skin.

Properties of GQDs

GQDs are known for their excellent optical properties, biocompatibility, and high surface area, making them suitable for biosensing technologies.

Their unique characteristics allow for effective detection of various biomolecules, which can be utilized in non-invasive monitoring systems.

Applications in Fingernails

Integrating GQDs into fingernails could enable real-time monitoring of physiological changes without invasive procedures.

This method could facilitate the detection of biomarkers related to hydration levels, stress, or other health indicators.

Advantages of Non-Medical Surveillance

Non-invasive biosensing through fingernails minimizes discomfort and risk associated with traditional medical testing.

It allows for continuous monitoring providing valuable data.

Research is ongoing to optimize the synthesis and integration of GQDs for practical applications in biosensing. Related articles: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7289657/ https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2024/ra/d4ra01431f https://arxiv.org/html/2509.20547v1

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