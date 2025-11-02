GQDs are in ALL our Body Fluids
GQDs are used in vivo for Klaus Schwab's "Surveillance under the skin", illegally tracking and tracing every person. GQDs are in ALL our Body Fluids tracking our body activity. This should be ILLEGAL!
VIDEO #1:
https://substack.com/home/post/p-177754014
This Is the SCARIEST THING You’ll Hear All Week: The Quantum Dot Vaccine Patch
VIDEO #2:
Hydrogel Graphene Nanotubes Created in Nasal Mucous by Quantum Dots
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts.
It's amazing they managed to restrict my access via smartphone, but that's not important. I just wanted to add that as long as these bastards are cutting kidneys from living children without the use of anesthesia (for HEK293), which doesn't mean that i approve of such brutal procedures even under anesthesia, — don't expect any mercy.