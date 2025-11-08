Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2d

Your focus on graphene quantum dots raises some bg issues about data privacy and bodily autonomy. It’s unsettling to think about how bio compatible sensors could be used to track health data without consent and tie it into scoring systems. We need to have more oversight of how these technologies get deployed and push for clear guidelines so they can’t be misused. Conversations like this keep the presure on regulators and companies to be transparent and ethical. Apprecate you bringing this up even though it’s a tough read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Carol Dickinson
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture