Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rish's avatar
Rish
7h

Well, graphene DOES allow for tracking and tracing individuals for censure, torture and a whole host of body/brain manipulation remotely..

So it does have its benefits...... (for those with their fingers on the button!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Carol Dickinson
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture