15 Foods/Herbs High in Shikimic Acid to Help Disable Spike Protein & GOx

76.3 K Views Modified: Dec 27, 2025 · Published: Jul 27, 2021

By Jacqueline

ORIGINAL ARTICLE & WEBSITE: https://deeprootsathom e.com/foods-supe rherbs-high-in-shikimic-acid/

Unfortunately, many, many people took the Covid jab(s) before the dangers became obvious, and we are now praying that the consequences for those who took what was falsely presented as a “vaccine” will not be as serious as many experts have been desperately trying to warn us.

Having said that, we can do a lot more about it than simply sitting around and waiting to see who is harmed or dies.

Research is already being hurriedly done in that direction in the hope that many lives can be saved and much severe illness avoided. (See protocol below).

We now have evidence of the injections containing: mRNA, spike protein, graphene oxide, and highly toxic SM-102, and other potentially toxic substances.

According to credible, published research from scientists in Spain from La Quinta Columna, some—but not all—injections, appear to contain high levels of graphene oxide while some appear to be saline placebos.

UPDATE 8/1: Now graphene oxide has been confirmed with irrefutable documentation by former Pfizer employee whistleblower and current analyst for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries here.

And this video discusses the findings of graphene oxide and how it sets into motion a whole cascade of inflammatory responses and cell death in you or a loved one.

Even the first 5 minutes are explosively informative. Turn your volume down inititially…

and this shows what Graphene oxide does to the blood of the vaccinated under the microscope:

Natural Protocol:

This protocol may mitigate damage in those with “buyer’s remorse” who’ve been injected with spike protein, graphene oxide, SM-102, and mRNA. The same protocol is very useful to protect those concerned with the spike protein transmission FROM those who’ve been injected.

• Common dandelion leaf and root (Taraxacum officinale) efficiently blocks the interaction between ACE2 cell surface receptor and spike protein D614, mutants D614G, N501Y, K417N and E484K in vitro)

Main Natural Sources High in Shikimic Acid Known to Block the Spike Protein:

• Pine Needle Tea for shikimic acid or shikimate (from green edible pine needles) Identify your pine needles here. When drinking pine needle tea, drink the oil/resin that accumulates too! Shikimate, shikimic acid and their derivatives possess: cancer fighting, antiviral, antimicrobial, anticoagulant and antithrombotic properties.

• Fennel and/or Star Anise Tea: These are also an excellent source of shikimate or shikimic acid

• Charcoal (2-4 capsules a day): When taken on an empty stomach, works its way down into the intestines and activates a gut blood purification process some call “interstitial dialysis”.

• Citrus fruit (especially blood oranges, due to their high hesperidin content — hesperidin is a chalcone like quercetin that deactivates spike protein)

• DIY Peppermint extract (very high in hesperidin)

And this gem of a video by Judy Mikovits. She discusses suramin and pine needles, corruption surrounding that, and gives many more suggestions:

CURING COVID! Dr. Judy Mikovits Talks ‘Shedding’, Jab Recovery and DEFEATING the ‘Virus’

More Superherbs High in Shikimate Help Disable Spike Protein

Dr. David Wolfe’s list:

• Schizandra Berry

• St. John’s Wort (Hypericum androsaemum): shikimic acid is found in abundance

• I found testing of 5 bean sprouts and all rich in shikimate (incl. red kidney bean, mung bean, and alfalfa). The highest content is during the sprouting process.

• Feverfew (leaves and flowers are rich in shikimate)

• Gingko Biloba Leaf

• Giant Hyssop or Horsemint (Agastache urtifolia)

• LiquidAmbar (Sweet Gum tree) A tincture or tea of the spiky seed pods is rich in shikimate.

• Carrots and Carrot Juice

• Wheatgrass and Wheatgrass Juice (the young blades)

“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” ~Hippocrates

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” ~Isaiah 41:10

***For the Full Spike Protein Protocol to protect from transmission from the “V” and to help those who took the “V”, go here.

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Medical Disclaimer: I am no longer a practicing medical professional, and I am not doctor. I am a mother. I do seek scientific confirmation of the safety and effectiveness of the herbs and remedies I use. Using remedies is a personal decision. Nothing I say on this blog is intended to treat or prevent disease. Consult your own doctor.