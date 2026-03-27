Carol Dickinson

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Doug's avatar
Doug
10hEdited

Hi Carol, I enjoyed your article. For my personal detox I found Nattokinase to be very helpful for detoxing the spike protein. Just fyi.

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V Z's avatar
V Z
19h

Thank you, this is a wonderful composition for calming down.

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