Zionism and or Zionist are ‘good’ words… very ‘good’ words… They are ‘beautiful’ words… They are about the fulfillment of prophecy… about the Jewish people worldwide who are being drawn by God (according to the scriptures) to return to their homeland… the land of Israel He gave them.

SONG ENTITLED ZION… Beautiful Song… God calling His chosen people home as prophesied in the Bible is so Beautiful.