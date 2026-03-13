God is drawing them from the North, the South, the East and the West... in these last days the Jewish people are coming back! Praise the Lord!
All the prophecies are lining up concerning the return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel that He gave them. They have been returning for over 100 years. The prophecies are coming true!
Zionism and or Zionist are ‘good’ words… very ‘good’ words… They are ‘beautiful’ words… They are about the fulfillment of prophecy… about the Jewish people worldwide who are being drawn by God (according to the scriptures) to return to their homeland… the land of Israel He gave them.
SONG ENTITLED ZION… Beautiful Song… God calling His chosen people home as prophesied in the Bible is so Beautiful.