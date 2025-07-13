New Age and Spiritualism CAN NOT save you… or set you free! But Christ WILL SET YOU FREE!

Hebrews 4:12… “For the word of God is alive and powerful! It is sharper than any two-edged sword, cutting between soul and spirit, between joint and marrow. It discerns thoughts and intents of the heart.”

John 8:36… “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”

2 Timothy 1:7… “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind”.

Psalm 100:5… “For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endures to all generations.”

John 10:27-28… My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me: And I give them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.”

Read the word of God, the Bible every day, especially the New Testament, out loud! Here’s a great place to start…

2 Corinthians 10:3-5… “For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh. For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ”

5G is a stronghold that needs to be pulled down.

Ephesians 6:11-24 is our Weaponry!!!

11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

13 Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

14 Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness;

15 And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace;

16 Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.

17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:

