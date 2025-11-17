I am still recovering from a bad humerus brake and a COMA a day later caused by the body trauma causing SIADH (Sudden Inappropriate Anti-Diuretic Hormone)… My sodium count was 121. I was extremely depleted. I am home from the Hospital… but still very tired… so… I have to order all my food online.

Both the Walmart Spinach… and Amazon Fresh Spinach… had clearly been open. I Found various suspicious structures. Won’t be eating them.

VIDEO:

https://iigb.ucr.edu/news/2021/09/21/researchers-using-nsf-grant-study-plants-edible-vaccines

FROM: TruthAndLight

UC Riverside in Collaboration with UC SAN DIEGO received a 500 million dollar Grant (around 2021) to put MRNA vax into Spinach AND ROMAINE Lettuce. It’s in the book…

“America’s Soul Under Siege: the Implosion of the Middle Class..” by LA COHEN‼️. The scientists bragged about it.

Here’s the thought? Are we eating our vaxes AND OVERDOSING?‼️‼️‼️

Answer: Yes we are — they are in water, food, air via chem trails and in 5G towers interacting with the metals NOW in our brains and bodies‼️‼️‼️‼️🙏🏻

Pray. 🙏🏻❤️