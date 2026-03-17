This is disgusting…

Oil of Oregano gel cap twice daily with glass of water… helps remove Schistosomes from Nasal Cavities… thus no bloody brown mucous infection because the Schistosomes died from the Oregano! It kills these dastardly critters off… within 24 to 48 hours! Thank you heavenly Father for Oil of Oregano! Hey… hopefully they die off in other parts of the body too! I am hoping that is the case.

This is the one I bought off of Amazon. I am NOT being paid for advertising for them. It REALLY WORKED! Just look at the LIKES below… almost 5 stars and 1,709 official buyers of this product.

VIDEO…

MICROSCOPE IMAGE of Schistosome revealing itself (upper left area of opened scab) after removing black hardened top scab… then rubbing 70% rubbing alcohol briskly over it to see if I could extract any parasite or possible cause for these hardened scabs to itch underneath them. I found out why. This is most likely either a natural Schistosome or a GMO Schistosome. I am thinking it is the GMO kind. They are known for their ability to penetrate skin barriers and also internal membrane areas very well.

So… I tried pulling it out with special intricate tweezers for tiny things… as you see in photo below. The tip of those tweezers looks large… but in reality it is very tiny and sharp! I am wondering if this is one of the parasites found in Morgellons patients. I developed these self-appearing scabs in 2023. Very tiny… on arms, back and lower legs. Not a lot of them… but enough to bother me from time to time. So I thought I would see what was causing them. And there it was. A Schistosome… most likely a GMO Schistosome.

I did not get vaccinated BUT I did unfortunately get the toxic PCR test in March and May of 2020. I told them I didn’t want that. I guess I wasn’t insistent enough… I should have been. I still beat myself up over that… but they were very forceful back then.

I detest the medical industrial complex… and I think so does most of humanity on planet earth. The traditional brick and mortar medical industry is dying… which is what the globalist wants… so they can usher in their total 5G/6G remote control grid of humanity… body and mind. Folks… Be your own doctor using herbs, spices and leaves for your healing. Read books. Learn. You can help yourself and many others.

VIDEO of Pulling out Schistosome parasite from under scab

Schistosomes can create scabs like this too… according to studies I have read about Schistosome infestation. I am thinking that this parasite may be related to the various parasites related to Morgellons. These scabs harden to almost a black color. They can last up to a year or so. So enough with this nonsense. I decided to look under the scab and see what I could find. I hit the jack pot. Theory: Scabs are created from beneath the skin upward and outward… attracted to light. They are geoengineered Schistosomes that are EMF/RF WBAN conductive soft electronics for Klaus Schwabs “Surveillance under the skin”. They have been altered… to track, trace and transmit Biometric data… like antennas. No doubt graphene and silica are involved in the formula to make this possible. This would be called ‘Soft Electronics’. Shame on these unelected Globalist for doing this to people… including me. : /