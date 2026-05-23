I am wondering where the kitty got the CNTs in his stool… (see 3rd Video below). I thought it might be from the milk… but they weren’t… but the milk still had suspicious characters in them too… as you will see in the first two videos.

This precious white fur ball is only 3 weeks old. Took him in when he was 3 days old. Maybe he got them from his real momma… or just from being born outside.

His belly is so bloated. I had to take him to a vet. They helped him somewhat… but the belly is still bloated… more so than when I found him. Asked the doctor if it could be ‘Ascites’ which is a buildup of fluid in the abdomen. She didn’t think so… but… Ascites may occur when there is not enough protein in take. So… that might be it. She told me to feed him every 3 hours. But with what? If anyone has any ideas… of the best milk replacement I could get him… please let me know. Thank you! :)

VIDEO #1… Replacement Milk for Kitties looks Biosensor Nano-tech-ish.

VIDEO #2… Goat Milk too.

VIDEO #3… Red, White and Blue CNTs found in Kitties stool sample.

BELOW LINK: Dr. David Nixons famous video entitled… “5.1. David & Mat Taylor – 221209”… showing self-assembling chips (I believe are biosensor transistors) along with what I believe are CNTs (Carbon Nanotubes, made of rolled up Graphene sheets) found in a covid-19 vaccine vile.

VIDEO: https://drdavidnixon.com/1/en/topic/david-nixon-and-mat-taylor