VIDEO: Below…

I don’t want any money to be involved here at all! NONE! When money is involved…that is when things start going south. We are in this together. I am working for free because this is from my heart… and I expect… everyone else to do the same. There will NOT be any money raising… and if there is… it is not from me… but fake.

There will be no paying off ANY politicians… so if they agree to do this… it will be from their heart. They are already paid by our tax dollars. They should not need bribes.

One thing we need is a website to digitally create a petition… that American Citizens can sign… to help bring in sponsors and pass this bill. Hopefully we can get around 10,000+ names to physically present before the Legislature… and wherever else is needed.

Prayer: “Heavenly Father, you are and you alone are God. We come to you and ask for your help… for your intervention, to move on the hearts and minds of the people and the politicians… to do what is right and righteous. We pray that you will open doors that no man can open… and close doors that no one can close. There is nothing impossible for you, Almighty God… for you are Great! … and your love and your mercies endure forever.

Please Lord, help this “Texas Freedom and Bodily Sovereignty Protection Act” be enacted as a Bill… not only for Texas… but for every state… but also for our national United States Government… something that only You could do… for your love and power is immensely great! Thank you Heavenly Father. In the name/authority of Yahushua HaMassiah/ Jesus Christ (in English) we pray. Amen & amen! :)”

My email is caroldickinson37@Gmail.com

Love in Christ,

Carol

Original Post: https://substack.com/home/post/p-208 808792

TEXAS FREEDOM & BODILY SOVEREIGNTY PROTECTION ACT