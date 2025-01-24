VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/d80c8fd4-9f50-4cab-ab60-7fe9eec5358e

Dr. Andreas Noack was one of the first to expose Graphene Hydroxide and what it does when injected into the human body. It can kill right away... it can kill months later, or years later. Please share this video with as many people as you know especially doctors, politicians, family members.

These shots are bioweapons that were engineered for a GLOBAL HOLOCAUST paid for by the WEF Globalist Elite themselves!

Once a politician or a doctor or pharmacist knows how deadly these shots are... if they continue giving these deadly shots they must be convicted of murder. Already 5 times more people than the people who were killed in Nazi Germany have been murdered with this clot shots.

No more 'playing' government... take these demonic things off the market and BURN THEM! ALL OF THEM.

If ANYONE continues to push, distribute or inject these proven killers they will be guilty of MURDER… whether they are judged here on earth… or later in heaven, by GOD!

DESTROY THE SHOTS NOW! EVEN THE NEW ONES! EVEN ALL THE SHOTS THAT THE W.H.O. HAVE MADE FOR FUTURE MURDEROUS USES… TILL THE YEAR 2030 (Revealed by a W.H.O. whistleblower)

A Day after this original video Dr. Noack released online... he was murdered...by the W.E.F who do not want people to know the truth about GRAPHENE HYDROXIDE in the shots! It has been seen millions of times since 2021... since its release.

We must NEVER forget what Dr. Andreas Noack did for humanity... in being one of the first ones to expose the toxic ingredients in the covid bioweapon shots. Thank you Dr. Noack! We are so grateful!

I believe that the long yet atom thin Graphene he is speaking of IS Graphene Hydroxide Nanoribbons. They are not oxide in the body… they are Hydroxide once amongst our bodies fluid/water… so they truly ARE ‘Graphene Hydroxide Nanoribbons’ or GHO Nanoribbons. They are extremely transparent and invisible to the naked eye. Yes, some have colors to them… but I believe due to PH or temperature in the body or other reasons we do not know yet… they can be transparent red, blue, yellow, black and other colors.

SORRY… having difficulty activating video… So, if the VIDEO won’t open… simply link directly to source video: https://rumble.com/v3jsn68-dr.-andreas-noack-an-expert-chemist-exposes-razor-like-graphene-hydroxide-i.html

VIDEO:…

Why Graphene Oxide? Because Graphene (though very toxic) is used for drug delivery… but can also deliver pathogens. We are learning more and more about the various things found in the shots by all the good doctors worldwide… and we are very grateful for them.

Please share this video with your doctor, your family and friends and your government officials around the world. Simply because Graphene Oxide IS a RAZOR thus it is slicing our cells, capillaries, and wherever it wanders in the body… even passing the blood brain barrier.

Oh Lord God in Heaven… please help us. According to the Deagle Report most folks will die this year 2025 from these demonic depopulation democide injections. This is 1000’s of times WORSE than the HOLOCAUST in Nazi Germany. THIS IS A GLOBAL HOLOCAUST! THIS IS NOT A JOKE! WE SIMPLY MUST, MUST, MUST SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH EVERYONE WE KNOW! THANK YOU! :)

GOD BLESS YOU ALL!

Love in Christ,

Carol