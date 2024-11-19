Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TVO's avatar
TVO
May 25

Metro Phoenix 🐦‍🔥 has turned to "toxic"... Many are leaving due to high EMF in homes..on properties.. and electric ⚡ company thumbing their noses at complaints... Jeez Louise 😮 who do ya call when your electric box zaps crazy.. I'm not doing that to the locked electric box... Who do I call? The water company... No... The electric company!!! They are fully aware and take Zero responsibility.. I think NOT ... Time for a class action Lawsuit 🗽🦅🇺🇸🦅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Carol Dickinson
Michael's avatar
Michael
Jul 27

The Covid " Vaxxed", are emitting MAC addresses, to verify, download to your phone, a Bluetooth MAC detector. MAC is Media Access Control, Cell Phones and Computers use to communicate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carol Dickinson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture