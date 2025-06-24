PATIENT SAYS:

When I was in Tijuana in May, I had my blood evaluated by two different professionals. I was stunned with the accuracy of the analysis – and not too happy about the Bartonella (gram negative bacteria) that was clearly identified.

I had the analysis done three times during my two week treatment, which included 100% organic food, oxygenation (hyperbaric and ozone sufflation), IV chelation, IV nutrition and more.

It was exciting for me to actually see my blood “health” improve between treatments – and also experience the improvement of well-being!

“For the life of the flesh is in the blood…”