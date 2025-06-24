Expert Microscopist Franciso Morante using 'LIVE Blood Analysis' as Beginning Step... in Diagnosing Sick Patients in 'International Biocare' Hospital in Tijuana, Mexico.
He says the live blood analysis is never wrong. It is the very first test they do.
PATIENT SAYS:
When I was in Tijuana in May, I had my blood evaluated by two different professionals. I was stunned with the accuracy of the analysis – and not too happy about the Bartonella (gram negative bacteria) that was clearly identified.
I had the analysis done three times during my two week treatment, which included 100% organic food, oxygenation (hyperbaric and ozone sufflation), IV chelation, IV nutrition and more.
It was exciting for me to actually see my blood “health” improve between treatments – and also experience the improvement of well-being!
SEE FULL DESCRIPTION of HIS EXPERINCE on this YOUTUBE VIDEO Linked below.
Leviticus 17:11a
King James Version…
“For the life of the flesh is in the blood…”
Blood 🩸 fine idea!! Blood of Christ from which our salvation comes.
Don’t ya think the devil has his dirty hands on corrupting peoples blood bc it is sacred. From which RBC red blood cells supply tissue with O2 and nutrients.
I am doubling back to watch video.
Thanks for expanding insightful help someone is performing. Sounds encouraging.