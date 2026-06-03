FOUND... WHAT LOOKS LIKE 'CODE' ON A TICKER TAPE FILAMENT... IN STOOL OF FERAL KITTEN. If you know... please let me know. Carol DickinsonJun 03, 20267202ShareVIDEO:…7202Share
This just gets more horrific by the day Carol! Bless you for saving this kitten and others! I too, feed and try to trap to neuter and release. We’re inundated in our area. People just don’t care about the suffering, much less the 10 million cats and dogs euthanized yearly due to lack of homes and nothing else. I realize this another subject from which you’re discussing…….
That said, Carol, the last we spoke you were waiting for the chlorine dioxide to arrive. Have you begun, and if so, how are you feeling dear sister? 🙏🏻
Parasites cause horrible bloating, but so do other “foreign” objects - I would imagine.