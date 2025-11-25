GQBs, GQDs and EMF GQD Conductive linear GMO Cross Domain Bacteria, Cable Bacteria, Mold or Fungus?… All created to be Transhuman Tracking wiring infrastructure Biosensors? Still researching.

VIDEO:

Also… Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s interview with Cliford Carnicom about Fibers in the Blood…

Full Video: of Dr. Ana Mihalcea Interviewing Clifford Carnicom about fibers in the blood: https://rumble.com/v22o590-synthetic-biological-life-forms-cdb-morgellons-live-blood-findings-in-post-.html

More Videos: of Self Assembly Of A Mesogen Microchip In COVID19 Unvaccinated Blood and Microrobots Building A Clot: