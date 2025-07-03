Karen Stewart, retired NSA intelligence analyst, became a targeted individual after complaining about a coworker (a female who was sleeping her way through the management) who took credit for her work. In an interview with Jeffrey Prather [08/2022], she explains how the system works. She says, basically, that fusion centers became a 'revenge for hire' business. Inconvenient people are put, without any legal process, in watchlists levels created specifically to evade accountability.

From then on, the government will start an endless surveillance and harassment campaign, which includes creating false dossiers, character assassination and recruiting members of the community to sabotage and gaslight the target by various means. Also - it is said classified microwave weapons (the same technology which causes 'Havana syndrome', vehemently denied by the government) are being used in the campaigns, and the target are being used as convenient guinea pigs for them, because they lost all their rights when put on the watchlists.

The following Video is from Jeffrey's show 'The Prather Brief'. Info about him at jeffreyprather.com . Thanks to both Jeffrey and Karen for this interview. Please, help to raise awareness to this issue. Full original video (whose right presumably belong to Jeffrey Prather) in rumble.com - search for 'BREAKING! FROM WACO TO ENERGY WEAPONS TARGETING CIVILIANS! | The Prather Brief Ep. 53'

