I have not met a single vax supporter in several years. Everyone I have talked to in these last few years… want NOTHING to do with ANY Kind of vaccine… childhood vaccines all the way to the covid shots and boosters. Humanity is saying NO, NO, NO to them ALL!

Here are some great Books you can buy on Amazon with all the facts about toxic vaccines… so that no one will ever be fooled again!…

When my nieces baby was born… she said NO to all the vaccines for her new baby. I am SO proud of her for saving her babies years of auto immune diseases and possibly SIDs Sudden Infant Death Syndrome which occurs within 48 hours after vaccinations.

All vaccines for over 100 years have been used to injure and depopulate the population.

Now… Everyone I talk to… is an Anti-vaxxer… and proud of it!

So we the people say… “Crush, annihilate, destroy and bury all vaccines… NEVER TO BE USED AGAIN AGAINST HUMANITY!”

Fool me once… shame on you WEF. But fool me twice… then shame on me.

We the people WON’T be fooled again!!!