Pray this every day over yourself and family (based on Isaiah 57:17)… Heavenly Father I pray that NO Weapon formed against my family, relatives, friends, neighbors and myself will prosper! Thank you Heavenly Father. In Yahushua HaMassiachs name I pray. Amen!

Isaiah 57:17… “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord”.

And Heavenly Father I also stand on your promises in your Word… especially what I read in 2 Timothy 1:7… “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind”.

Also, we are reminded of James 4:7… “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.

Folks… spend time in the Word of God. Pray without ceasing as we read from 1 Thessalonians 5:14-24…

14 Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feebleminded, support the weak, be patient toward all men.

15 See that none render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men.

16 Rejoice evermore.

17 Pray without ceasing.

18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

19 Quench not the Spirit.

20 Despise not prophesyings.

21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.

22 Abstain from all appearance of evil.

23 And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.

24 Faithful is he that calleth you, who also will do it.

*****************************************************************************

VIDEO FROM: COGNITIVE LIBERTY (YouTube)…

Jul 7, 2025 #neuralink #targetedindividual #nanotechnology

Exploring the future of neurotechnology, brain privacy and cognitive warfare. Dive into the chilling world of neuroweapons and the battle to protect our most sacred frontier - the mind. This documentary examines the rise of neurorights, the legal battles to maintain privacy of thought, and the ethical dilemma of cognitive surveillance in the workplace. Join the fight to safeguard cognitive liberty. #CognitiveLiberty#Neurorights#HavanaSyndrome#neuroscience#DARPA#NATO#CognitiveWarfare#BrainPrivacy#Neurotechnology#targetedindividual#neuroweapons#nanotechnology#DEWs#v2k#voiceofgod#neuralink#mindcontrol

VIDEO Below:…