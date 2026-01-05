We as creations of God and children of God… still need God obviously… because we as humans can be prone to err, to fall… the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes and the pride of life. We must submit to God and Resist the Devil, the Bible tells us, in James 4:7.

So, because of that… we humans desperately need God daily… His Holy Spirit council, grace, mercy, guidance, comfort, love and assurance… without whom we would drift away like a boat lost at sea with no hope nor guidance.

We are not perfect. But God is. Therefore, we are called to walk with him daily… as he trains us in his perfection and in his holiness… as we live and move and have our being in Him… as He tells us in Acts 17:28. Also God will never leave us nor forsake us as He tells us in Hebrews 13:5. Also, Jesus Christ or Yahushua HaMassiach (in Hebrew) is our Messiah and Savior of the World… and He tells us in John 15:4… “Abide in me, and I will abide in you and you will bear much fruit…”

And also in John 3:16 we read…” For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life.”

No toxic Neuromodulation Mind Control Technology unknowingly placed in the brain via shots, chemtrails, food or water… laced over our Neurons and Dendrites using Carbon Nanotubes full of GQDs (Graphene Quantum Dots) that have passed through the blood brain barrier… can ever replace the Holy Spirit GUIDANCE… which is more powerful than the WEF MKultra Brain Neuromodulation Technology… if in fact we have the Holy Spirit in us. And if not read Acts 2:38 to see how to can receive the more powerful Holy Spirit into you. Very vital for survival. He guides us and comforts us.

There is nothing… and no one… more powerful and more loving than God. Satan wants to replace God. But his days are numbered. That is why he is attacking and targeting those who believe in God, His Son and His Holy Spirit.

Satan is a creation of God who fell away from God because he wanted to be God and shockingly wanted to set up a throne above God. This is why he fell from God’s grace.

Pride comes before the fall.

Satan can only be in one place at one time and with limited abilities. But God is everywhere at one time (Omnipresent)… God is All Powerful (Omnipotent) … and God is all Knowing (Omniscient). God is Spirit. God is Light. God is Love. God is Elohim… the Almighty one and only God. There is none other.

SCRIPTURES:

🛡️ God as Our Protector & Refuge

Psalm 91:1–2

“He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.”

Psalm 46:1

“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Proverbs 18:10

“The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous run to it and are safe.”

Psalm 121:7–8

“The Lord shall preserve you from all evil; He shall preserve your soul.”

🔥 Protection from Evil, Darkness, and Deception

2 Thessalonians 3:3

“But the Lord is faithful, who shall establish you and keep you from evil.”

Psalm 34:7

“The angel of the Lord encamps around those who fear Him, and delivers them.”

Isaiah 41:10

“Fear not, for I am with you… I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.”

Luke 10:19

“I give you authority… over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall by any means hurt you.”

⚔️ Spiritual Warfare & Divine Authority

Ephesians 6:13

“Take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day.”

James 4:7

“Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.”

2 Corinthians 10:4

“For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds.”

Romans 8:31

“If God is for us, who can be against us?”

✨ Peace, Guarding the Mind & Heart

Philippians 4:7

“The peace of God… will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”

Isaiah 26:3

“You will keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You.”

2 Timothy 1:7

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind.”

🌟 God’s Light Overcomes Darkness

John 1:5

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.”

Psalm 27:1

“The Lord is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear?”

Colossians 1:13

“He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of the Son.”

🕊️ Promises of Deliverance & Safety

Isaiah 54:17

“No weapon formed against you shall prosper.”

Deuteronomy 31:6

“The Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you.”

Nahum 1:7