Carol Dickinson

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4Righteousness@Debbie's avatar
4Righteousness@Debbie
Oct 4

Thank you for your informative and truthful post. I'm so sorry you suffered so greatly but happy you had God by your side and overcame that struggle. You are so right to remind us to pray, pray, pray, pray without ceasing - 1 Thessalonians 5:17. You mentioned getting your electrolytes through your food and warned about the silicon dioxide in some products. I am using the Health Ranger Store Electrolyte drops where there is no silicon dioxide in it and it is not loaded in metals. Here is the link,

https://www.healthrangerstore.com/products/electrolyte-drops-8-fl-oz-236ml

Thank you so much, God bless you. sincerely, a fan in South Carolina.

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Clique777
Oct 3

I've experienced these things on and off for years. Years ago I was convinced they were moving calcium through my chest cavity (thru arteries and/or veins), but don't recall any negative symptoms from it. This was more than 5 years ago when there really wasn't much if any 5G.

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