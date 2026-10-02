MY STORY… and then on to the peer reviewed articles.

In Oct. of 2025… I went into a paralytic coma for lack of electrolytes... low blood sodium readings. They were 121… but normal sodium blood levels should be between 135 and 145.

I almost died. Would have... If a lady had not been at my house that day.

She saved my life by calling 911. I was in the hospital for 4 and a half days.

After they were able to wake me up…. with electrolytes, primarily sodium chloride… it took days to get me strong enough to come home… with a Care Giver to help me. I needed one for about 21 days.

I say all this to bring up the electrical IOB internet of bodies. This is my theory... I have no proof... but my own body.

This MAY have been caused by Syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion or SIADHS… and I was diagnosed with SIADHS at the Hospital… but I believe it is more than that.

The Globalists are literally stealing our life forces... our electrolytes... no doubt NEEDED to run the ENERGY HARVESTING Program spoken of on ieee.org.

I believe they are using our salts, sugars, all electrolytes... note: the word electric in the word electrolyte. I had little to none that day.

Interesting: A doctor told me at the hospital they were seeing a lot of people like me coming in due to low blood sodium.

Hum… I wonder what would be causing that.

Can we all say… “Energy Harvesting”. It’s possible.

Our heart and muscles need electrolytes. After they woke me up by giving me Electrolyte IVs… I was able to talk a little bit... but was 100% paralyzed. You couldn’t give me a million dollars… to move one single muscle in my whole body. The only muscle that finally moved were my eyelids… which barely opened.

Like a car that runs out of gas... it will stop... if there is no more fuel, to make it run. :(

Folks… We need electrolytes! But take them in food... for most if not all electrolyte products have been compromised.

By the way… I always salt my food. I love salt! So, it was a shocker that my blood sodium level was so low at 121… instead of the normal level that is 135 to 145 blood sodium.

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ChatGPT contributes list of Energy Harvesting scientific articles, proving this technology is real!… BUT READ IT WITH A GRAIN OF SALT (NO PUN INTENDED) BECAUSE THEY WANT YOU TO BELIEVE ENERGY HARVESTING IS AN ACCEPTABLE SCIENCE??? How can taking someone’s energy… in any way… be good for you.

1. Strongest peer-reviewed sources for “energy harvesting from the human body is real”

Dagdeviren, Li & Wang (2017), Annual Review of Biomedical Engineering

“Energy Harvesting from the Animal/Human Body for Self-Powered Electronics.”

This is probably one of the best sources to put behind your central statement. It is a peer-reviewed review article specifically about harvesting energy from living human and animal bodies for electronics.

It identifies several mechanisms:

chemical energy

thermal energy

mechanical energy

biofuel cells

thermoelectricity

triboelectricity

piezoelectricity

The authors specifically discuss devices placed on and inside living bodies and their use in self-powered electronics.

Read the Annual Review article

2. IEEE paper — actual electrical power harvested from human body heat

V. Leonov (2013), IEEE Sensors Journal

“Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting of Human Body Heat for Wearable Sensors.”

This one is particularly useful for your article because it is electrical engineering literature, rather than primarily medical literature.

The researchers attached thermoelectric generators to people’s bodies and measured electrical generation under different environmental conditions. They reported approximately 0.5–5 mW of generated power under the tested conditions.

The paper also describes a thermoelectric harvester incorporated into clothing.

IEEE Xplore — Thermoelectric Energy Harvesting of Human Body Heat

That gives you a very solid statement such as:

“Electrical energy can be physically harvested from the human body. For example, IEEE-published research has experimentally demonstrated thermoelectric generation from human body heat for wearable electronics.”

That’s an evidence-based statement.

3. 2024 review specifically on mechanical energy harvesting from humans

Zhang, Lee & Lee (2024), Sensors and Actuators A: Physical

“Design and application of piezoelectric and electromagnetic energy harvesters for mechanical energy harvesting in the human-body: A review.”

This is particularly relevant because it deals with converting human movement into electrical energy.

The review covers:

electromagnetic harvesters

piezoelectric harvesters

electrostatic harvesters

triboelectric harvesters

magnetostrictive harvesters

human biomechanics

wearable electronics

implantable devices

It explicitly describes the human body as an energy source and examines how mechanical energy generated by human motion can be converted into electricity.

Read the 2024 review

4. IEEE — wearable system actually combining energy harvesters

“Development of Wearable Multiple Source Energy-Harvesting System for Smart Clothing” (IEEE Access, 2023)

This is another excellent engineering source because it isn’t merely theoretical.

The researchers built a wearable system containing:

an electromagnetic motion energy harvester

a thermoelectric energy harvester

power converters

energy storage

temperature/humidity sensors

wireless transmission electronics

The reported electromagnetic harvester reached peak power around 38 mW, while the thermoelectric harvester reached up to about 3 mW, depending on conditions. The system was tested while walking on a treadmill and demonstrated sustained operation, including during periods when the person stopped moving.

IEEE Xplore — Development of Wearable Multiple Source Energy-Harvesting System

This is especially useful because it demonstrates the chain:

human body → energy harvester → electrical energy → storage → electronics → wireless communication

That is very close to the engineering concept you’re trying to discuss.

5. Energy harvesting specifically for Wireless Body Area Networks

Here’s another important distinction: WBANs (Wireless Body Area Networks) are absolutely a real engineering field.

A 2024 peer-reviewed survey in Computer Networks is titled:

“Efficient data transmission mechanisms in energy harvesting wireless body area networks: A survey.”

It discusses Energy Harvesting Wireless Body Area Networks (EH-WBANs) and explains that energy harvesting is being investigated to address the limited energy available to body-worn sensors and enable more continuous operation.

Read the EH-WBAN survey

There’s also a 2023 peer-reviewed IEEE Access review:

“Wireless Body Area Networks and Their Applications – A Review.”

It covers WBAN architecture, wireless communications, wearable sensors, flexible antennas, security, energy harvesting and energy management.

IEEE Access paper — Wireless Body Area Networks

So your article is on solid ground when it says that body-connected wireless electronics and energy harvesting are legitimate areas of electrical engineering research.

6. Here’s an especially interesting one for your “chemical energy” discussion

There is also research where a biofuel cell obtains electrical energy from chemicals associated with the human body.

For example:

“Wearable Sensor System Powered by a Biofuel Cell for Detection of Lactate Levels in Sweat.”

The researchers developed a wearable system using a biofuel cell that oxidizes glucose. Their experimental biofuel cell produced approximately 16 mW at 0.4 V under their reported test conditions.

PubMed — Wearable Sensor System Powered by a Biofuel Cell

This is scientifically important to your question because it demonstrates that chemical energy associated with biological fluids can, under engineered conditions, be converted into electrical energy.

A biofuel cell typically uses an electrochemical reaction involving substances such as glucose or lactate.

A particularly strong set of sources for your bibliography

If you want a compact bibliography, I’d start with these six: