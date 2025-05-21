TRUE STORY: I was on the freeway coming home… from visiting my elderly mother and father. As I was approaching the freeway and I heard the Holy Ghost tell me my car engine would suddenly die on the freeway… but not to worry… but to stay in the right-hand lane with access to a quick exit… and ‘NOT’ to put my breaks on… but to let my car glide, into the nearest parking lot. Then I could put on my breaks.

Note: I had plenty of gas. It had to do with my engine.

I have walked with the Lord… for many years… and have learned to trust Him… wherever he leads me. It was clear to me… on that day… I was to do this thing… that is to get on the freeway… and to let this happen… and I would be ok.

Most people are probably thinking right now… well if the Lord told you that… then why didn’t you take your car immediately to an auto repair facility. Answer: Because the Holy Spirit was very clear… I was going to get on the freeway. Which I did.

Sure enough… my engine completely shut off and died while I was on the freeway (and it had NEVER done that before! But the Lord knew it would happen). I had no fear… my wheels were still rolling… and I remembered what the Lord told me (that is via the Holy Ghost) … that is… not to put on my breaks… but to exit the freeway… and glide into the nearest parking lot.

It all happened like He told me it would. I easily pulled into a Metro Bus parking lot… and glided with perfect ease into a perfect parking space… then put on my brakes… and removed the keys.

I called AAA for a tow truck. This very friendly and open spirited man with a kind heart and cheerful personality came to my rescue. He hooked up my car… and took it to my house. Of course… I sat with him as a passenger… in his truck.

During the ride home we talked about each other’s lives… and what we did for a living.

I asked him something like… if he enjoyed his work… and if he had always been a tow truck driver working for AAA. He said “No… actually… I was a Truck Driver for many years… but I had to stop.” I asked him why. He said… “I used to subcontract for various trucking companies… where we were told to deliver the goods (but never supposed to know what they were) … to underground facilities (of which he also was not told what they were for… but just to deliver the goods).

I said to him… “I have heard of these underground freeways, across the United States. I have even seen maps of these freeways. Are these freeways real?”

He said… “Yes… it is true. I was one of the hired truck drivers… that drove on those underground freeways. And that is why I quit… it was just too weird”.

No doubt he was experiencing ‘claustrophobia’… driving in endless tunnels… with endless nothingness.

When he reached his destination… he would back up his truck to a loading site. They would lift the doors… unload the goods… and he would then drive to the nearest truck exit point… out of the tunnels.

I believe I was supposed to meet him… talk with him… and to know that these UNDER GROUND freeways are REAL! Why… to tell others around the world… that indeed they are real… and not to believe the LIES that they are not. I am a researcher and video maker today. God knew I would need this information to make a video about it one day… and to inform all those reading my posts… and watching my videos.

The word that stuck in my head from this AAA tow truck driver… was the word “WEIRD”. “It was just too weird” he said. “I had to quit.”

Now many years later the truth about these underground bases and cities… is finally coming to light. They are real! I met one of the delivery truck drivers… that drove those massive miles of underground highways! It is true! They are there!

Here is a Video Below… with Catherine Austin Fitts… talking about these underground highways and military cities… or D.U.M.B.s… aka ‘Defense Underground Military Bases’.

This interview will explain where the 21 trillion dollars went to… that our government will not disclose or reveal… no doubt used to build these massive underground infrastructures.

VIDEO Below: