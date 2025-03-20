DR. MADEJ EXPOSING HYDRA VULGARIS IN SHOTS, CONTAINING GRAPHENE. IT LINKS EVERYTHING TOGETHER... EVEN THE MORGELLONS HYDROGELS IN HUMANS.
Revisiting what we have learned in the last 4 years... Helps us connect the dots.
VIDEO Below:…
MICROSCOPY PHOTO Below taken by Carol Dickinson: A Hydra Vulgaris like structure found in nasal mucous… seen under dark field microscope from unvaccinated person… possibly from chemtrails, food or water.
VIDEO Below:…
The situation is far more dire than most people realize. This is NOT a simple Hydra Cnidaria. This is a Hydra/Silicon-based Hybrid Lifeform allowing Super-AI to better communicate with carbon-based lifeforms. See my Hydra-related post here (https://terral.substack.com/p/clifford-carnicom-and-dr-ana-mihalceas). Terror Cell – Binary Bioweapon Activation Day can happen at any moment. Begin here:
https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare - https://terral.substack.com/p/using-our-nano-silver-video-part
Everyone is carrying around the SARS-VAX "binary" bioweapon components (including the Hydra components) inside their bodies that are AI-assisted that will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses. People need to wake up and prepare before it is too late.
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Project Stargate is a smokescreen op providing infrastructure upgrades for Super-AI running the Real-World Simulation in the Underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport. The Chemtrails + Drone-spraying Mystery Fog Nano upgrades allow every human and animal to be integrated into the AI-run Real-World Sim. Get more information from my interview (https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals). You are being played: https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied . Get on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store) for neutralizing the binary bioweapon threats. Wake up and unplug! Follow the White Rabbit: https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare - https://terral.substack.com/p/using-our-nano-silver-video-part - https://open.substack.com/users/150136039-terral-croft?utm_source=mentions
This Intel drop #14 talks about the never dying “hydra” and the Cabal’s plans for its use…https://secretprogrambehindcbdc.com/wp-content/uploads/CBDC%20CSRQ%20Intel%20Drop%2014%202nd%20upload.mp4I
I am unable to post these links anywhere except in comment sections…I get shadow banned everywhere. Please re-post it, email it out, whatever you can do to get this info out there.