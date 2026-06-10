ORIGINAL YOUTUBE Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfrnMA5VSVQ

9 Tips How to Get Rid of Parasites & Candida Naturally | Dr. J9 Live



In this video Dr. Janine shares her 9 tips how to get rid of parasites and candida naturally. She talks about decreasing exposure to parasites and candida by avoiding things like sushi, undercooked meats, and sugar. She suggests ensuring you are relaxed while eating and eating outdoors as much as possible. She explains how supplements like digestive enzymes and probiotics, as always from a whole food source will no fillers or flow agents, can help the body expel and fight off parasites and candida. Dr. Janine also talks about herbal medicines that could help like black walnut, oregano and cloves to kill off the parasites and candida, and explains why a full body detox should also be done. She suggests incorporating a functional protein powder in the diet to help repair leaky gut syndrome. Lastly, Dr. Janine shares the mind body connection for how to get rid of parasites & candida naturally.



Links to Studies mentioned in this video:

Inhibition of enteric parasites by emulsified oil of oregano in vivo - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10815...

Oregano (Lippia spp.) kills Giardia intestinalis trophozoites in vitro: antigiardiasic activity and ultrastructural damage - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16425...

Anti-Giardia activity of Syzygium aromaticum essential oil and eugenol: effects on growth, viability, adherence and ultrastructure - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21272...

Essential oils from Syzygium aromaticum and Zingiber officinale, administered alone or in combination with benznidazole, reduce the parasite load in mice orally inoculated with Trypanosoma cruzi II - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33632...



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