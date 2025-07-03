DR. DOLORES CAHILL WARNING PEOPLE ABOUT MICROWAVE BURSTING FROM CELL PHONE TOWERS PURPOSLY CAUSING BRAIN HEMORAGGING AND COGNITIVE DECLINE!
GET OUT OF THE CITY!!! DR. DOLORES'S GUEST WARNS FOLKS TO GET OUT OF THE CITIES. He said he got out and now lives 500 meters from nearest tower. CELL PHONE TOWERS MAKE PEOPLE VERY SICK... PURPOSELY!
Molecular Biologist Dolores Cahill says that between metallic nanoparticles in the COVID injections and "micro bursting" of "radiation" in cities, Ebola outbreaks can be faked by causing brain hemorrhages and "mini strokes." This clip of Cahill, an inventor, founder and shareholder of companies, and molecular biologist, is taken from a recent discussion with Charles Kovess (@CharlesKovess), et al. posted to Rumble on June 18, 2025.
"You can literally have entire large sections of populations being very badly affected. Looking like brain hemorrhage as 1 or 2 or 3 in the morning.
And that a population wakes up and then that is an outbreak of Ebola. Right? "So a lot of the people in my network who get warnings, that's how it happens. Right. But what they're doing in some countries, I'm not going to say where, but people will obviously know they are pulsating the higher frequencies for 10 minutes, about two or three nights in the cities per month.
And that will lead to micro bleeding, which leads to cognitive impairment over time, like mini strokes. "But of course the positive thing is there are ways of dampening down, you know, for individual people. But what's not so easy to control is the micro bursting that they can do, you know, the micro bursting of, the radiation."
Thank you dear Sister for this urgently needed info!
(We missed the last part of the speaker’s message as to what we can do to
Shield ourselves from these attacks for those who live in cities ? 🙏🏻
I’m sure we should detox of heavy metals daily … even those who didn’t vax — we are getting the impact of the vaxes from the “shedding” process (those vaxed Do pass on/ shed to non vaxed), chem trails, the food air water polluted with ingredients from the vax )
I just read an NIH research paper that The yolk of the egg (organic) prevents and or breaks down spike protein that causes the “clots” — which are elastic like long strands — not the “typical “ blood clots. These are far worse as you know …
Praying against the weapons of the enemy🙏🏻❤️
May God protect us and give us all a Great hedge of protection. Pray and meditate on psalm 91 🙏🏻❤️ at this time.
My tip: constant prayer for relief and protection against these evil frequencies.
FULL Armour of God is always the answer and solution!
Stand firm and let the Lord be your Rock and Refuge!
Much love, God bless!