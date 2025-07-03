FROM: SENSE RECEPTOR “X” ACCOUNT…

Molecular Biologist Dolores Cahill says that between metallic nanoparticles in the COVID injections and "micro bursting" of "radiation" in cities, Ebola outbreaks can be faked by causing brain hemorrhages and "mini strokes." This clip of Cahill, an inventor, founder and shareholder of companies, and molecular biologist, is taken from a recent discussion with Charles Kovess (@CharlesKovess), et al. posted to Rumble on June 18, 2025.

"You can literally have entire large sections of populations being very badly affected. Looking like brain hemorrhage as 1 or 2 or 3 in the morning.

And that a population wakes up and then that is an outbreak of Ebola. Right? "So a lot of the people in my network who get warnings, that's how it happens. Right. But what they're doing in some countries, I'm not going to say where, but people will obviously know they are pulsating the higher frequencies for 10 minutes, about two or three nights in the cities per month.

And that will lead to micro bleeding, which leads to cognitive impairment over time, like mini strokes. "But of course the positive thing is there are ways of dampening down, you know, for individual people. But what's not so easy to control is the micro bursting that they can do, you know, the micro bursting of, the radiation."

VIDEO Below:…