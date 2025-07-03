Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
5h

Thank you dear Sister for this urgently needed info!

(We missed the last part of the speaker’s message as to what we can do to

Shield ourselves from these attacks for those who live in cities ? 🙏🏻

I’m sure we should detox of heavy metals daily … even those who didn’t vax — we are getting the impact of the vaxes from the “shedding” process (those vaxed Do pass on/ shed to non vaxed), chem trails, the food air water polluted with ingredients from the vax )

I just read an NIH research paper that The yolk of the egg (organic) prevents and or breaks down spike protein that causes the “clots” — which are elastic like long strands — not the “typical “ blood clots. These are far worse as you know …

Praying against the weapons of the enemy🙏🏻❤️

May God protect us and give us all a Great hedge of protection. Pray and meditate on psalm 91 🙏🏻❤️ at this time.

Inner Journey's avatar
Inner Journey
5h

My tip: constant prayer for relief and protection against these evil frequencies.

FULL Armour of God is always the answer and solution!

Stand firm and let the Lord be your Rock and Refuge!

Much love, God bless!

