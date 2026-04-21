ORIGINAL YOUTUBE VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mg270lk1PYs

Natural flavors are taking over the grocery store! Look at the ingredient list and there is a good chance somewhere towards the bottom is natural flavors. The food industry has figured out how to make foods taste better and make us addicted to them under the guise of natural flavors. There is nothing natural about them, they are developed in a lab with up to 100 chemicals, designed to excite our taste buds and brains, and make us hooked on their products. I will go into more detail below, but I believe this is one of the biggest issues we face at the grocery store today!



The only rule regarding natural flavors, is that they must originate from something natural. After that, you can alter the flavor any way you want using chemicals. This is done by 3rd party companies, by scientists in a lab. Don't ask these food companies what's in their natural flavors, because they don't actually know!

* IEEE “Natural Flavors” ingredient and Biosensors

IEEE “Natural Flavors” ingredient and BIOSENSORS

Biosensors are advancing rapidly to detect and analyze natural flavor compounds in food, with IEEE research highlighting developments in cellular biosensors and multisensory arrays that achieve remarkable sensitivity and specificity. These technologies combine taste organoids and artificial intelligence to replicate human sensory perception, enabling precise identification of multiple flavor components beyond what traditional chemical analysis alone can provide.

This is how they get people addicted to products to make the flavors more flavorful… by using chemicals and bioelectrical signaling to the brain. A kind of food flavor mind control system aka “Natural Flavors”.

Read more: Be forewarned because this info is creepy.

Applications of biosensing in assessing food flavor: advancements ...

Sciencedirect.com Technology Application Key Capability Source Cellular biosensors. Flavor detection.

Taste organoids and multisensory arrays. Advanced sensors. Electronic tongue (E-tongue). Taste classification. They cause the tongue to taste something in a certain way.

Triboelectric E-tongue Bioinspired design. Machine olfaction. Smell recognition.

Smell Net data set covers 50 substances and 43 mixtures all AI-based detection Analytical chromatography Flavor identification.

Over 12,000 volatile compounds identified in foods. Traditional methods EEG technology Neural response

Olfactory-related EEG captures brain activity to odors Neuroscience approach. Ok that is really creepy.

🔬 Advanced Biosensor Detection Methods Using Chemicals & Electricity

Analytical approaches have evolved from sensory-guided techniques to sophisticated flavoromics methods that reveal flavor drivers beyond individual compounds.

Flavoromics analysis —Chemical profiling methods coupled with multivariate analysis advance flavor research by capturing antagonists, modulators, and compound interactions

Bioinspired E-tongues —Triboelectric components replicate human tongue mechanics, achieving 97.0% accuracy on tea classification and 96.9% accuracy on NaCl concentration detection

AI-powered olfaction —Smell Net dataset enables machine learning models to identify substances across nuts, spices, herbs, fruits, and 43 ingredient mixtures with sensor-based detection

🧠 Emerging Neurological & Molecular Insights… Ok… now they have REALLY gone to far!…

Beyond Aromas explores electroencephalography (EEG) to measure brain responses to food odors, revealing neural mechanisms that traditional sensory evaluation cannot capture.

Neural markers —Event-related potentials and oscillatory activities provide insight into central olfactory processing and flavor perception frameworks

Organic chemistry —Natural flavors derive from volatile organic compounds including esters (fruity aromas), aldehydes like vanillin (vanilla), and phenolic compounds (spicy-woody notes)

Food industry innovation — EEG applications enable a more appealing product but at what cost. They literally design the particular “Natural Flavor” to cause the brain to link that particular food odor to health, emotion, and decision-making.

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Below link is to the US Code of Federal Regulations concerning “Natural Flavors” which is not doing its job to protect the American people. No doubt they are being paid off by the WEF Globalist elites to slowly poison and kill the people.

LINK: https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-21/chapter-I/subchapter-B/part-172/subpart-F/section-172.510

FOLKS WE LITERALLY MUST GROW OUR OWN FOOD… OR… BE A VERY GOOD SHOPPER AND READ EVERY INGREDIENT BEFORE BUYING. MAYBE A LITTLE OF BOTH. ULTIMITLY THE BEST CHOICE IS TO MOVE TO THE COUNTRY AND LIVE OFF GRID, GROW YOUR OWN FOOD, HAVE YOUR OWN WATER WELL. THERE… I SAID IT. OH… AND USE CABLE COMPUTER AND NO WIRELESS ANYTHING INCLUDING CELL PHONES WHICH ARE WEAPONS OF MIND CONTROL, FREQUENCY NARRATIVES… TO STEER THE PEOPLE LIKE PUPPETS… AND WHOEVER CONTROLS THE NARRATIVE CONTROLS THE NATION. WHISTLEBLOWER FOR N.S.A. VOICE TO SKULL TECHNOLOGY SAYS... "CELL PHONES ARE NOW WEAPONIZED"… USED IN MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGY… ALONG WITH CELL PHONE TOWERS AND SATELLITES.

LINK: https://thekingskid.substack.com/p/whistleblower-for-nsa-voice-to-skull