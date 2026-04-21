Carol Dickinson

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Marie
10h

Thank you for this important information. Everyone probably knows by now (thanks to the microparticles in the "so-called genetically engineered #Fake-Covid" syringes, which to date have only been approved by the EMA with an emergency authorization) what such toxic microparticles can do to the body, because they are absorbed by even the smallest cells and can therefore cause damage anywhere in the body without leaving any concrete traces. “Only a sick person is a good patient."

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