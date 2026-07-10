LINK: www.ourbattleongoing.com





Our Battle Ongoing takes a look into the lives of Australians across the nation currently suffering from Lyme disease or a Lyme-like illness. Every individual has their own unique story as symptoms differ from person to person, but they are all united in a common cause of seeing recognition come to those suffering now and for the generations to come. With little to no help currently available, some have to take drastic measures in order to receive treatment. Our Battle Ongoing brings to light the tragedy of living with an invisible illness in Australia.



Directed by Andy Smith

www.ourbattleongoing.com