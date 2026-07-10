Our Battle Ongoing takes a look into the lives of Australians across the nation currently suffering from Lyme disease or a Lyme-like illness. Every individual has their own unique story as symptoms differ from person to person, but they are all united in a common cause of seeing recognition come to those suffering now and for the generations to come. With little to no help currently available, some have to take drastic measures in order to receive treatment. Our Battle Ongoing brings to light the tragedy of living with an invisible illness in Australia.
Unfortunately, decades later, I'm convinced this disease is a product of collaboration between Unit 731 and Fort Detrick. If you can get your hands on Fort Detrick's safety protocols during the Ebola development period, Judy Mikovitz says you should see Suramin being administered, because she says they took a drop of the concentrate every day. Better yet, interview her; I could be wrong!
Thank you for your excellent post that is cross posted here (https://terral.substack.com/cp/206453132) with commentary and a link to help people rid their body of Lyme Disease and related tickborne bacterial infections.
"My Lyme Disease symptoms in 2011-2012 were awful that included fainting spells and extreme weakness and weight loss. Being on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store) gives me confidence to work outside here in the Ozarks knowing that the soft-kill bacteria cannot replicate inside the cells of my body. If you know anyone with Tick Fever, then get them on Weight Chart doses of Nano Silver ASAP."