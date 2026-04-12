Carol Dickinson

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matt. j.a.o.b's avatar
matt. j.a.o.b
14h

Hi Carol, I am interested in the source of the first picture as I have seen similar. Regards, Matt.

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Karmkat59's avatar
Karmkat59
1d

I couldn’t see anywhere that mentioned HOW the DMSO is administered for this application; is it taken Orally or via IV ??

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