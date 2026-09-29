SCRIPTURES BELOW DESCRIBE BORN AGAIN BELIEVERS IN CHRIST.

CHRISTIANS ARE IN THIS WORLD BUT NOT OF IT… FOR WE ARE CITIZENS OF HEAVEN… TEMPORARILY SOJOURNEYING ON EARTH, ON OUR WAY TO BE FOREVER WITH OUR LORD AND GOD ABBA ELOHIM AND HIS SON/WORD YAHUSHUA HAMASSIACH (JESUS CHRIST IN ENGLISH).



John 15:19

If you were of the world, it would love you as its own. Instead, the world hates you, because you are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world.



Romans 12:2

Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what is the good, pleasing, and perfect will of God.



2 Corinthians 6:17

“Therefore come out from among them and be separate, says the Lord. Touch no unclean thing, and I will receive you.”

John 8:23

Then He told them, “You are from below; I am from above. You are of this world; I am not of this world.



John 18:36

Jesus answered, “My kingdom is not of this world; if it were, My servants would fight to prevent My arrest by the Jewish leaders. But now My kingdom is not of this realm.”



Hebrews 7:26

Such a high priest truly befits us—One who is holy, innocent, undefiled, set apart from sinners, and exalted above the heavens.

John 15:19

If you were of the world, it would love you as its own. Instead, the world hates you, because you are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world.



1 John 4:5

They are of the world. That is why they speak from the world’s perspective, and the world listens to them.



Romans 12:2

Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what is the good, pleasing, and perfect will of God.



Philippians 3:20

But our citizenship is in heaven, and we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ,



1 Peter 2:11

Beloved, I urge you, as foreigners and exiles, to abstain from the desires of the flesh, which war against your soul.



James 4:4

You adulteresses! Do you not know that friendship with the world is hostility toward God? Therefore, whoever chooses to be a friend of the world renders himself an enemy of God.



1 John 2:15-17

Do not love the world or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. / For all that is in the world—the desires of the flesh, the desires of the eyes, and the pride of life—is not from the Father but from the world. / The world is passing away, along with its desires; but whoever does the will of God remains forever.

2 Timothy 1:7

For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.



Colossians 3:2

Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.



Galatians 6:14

But as for me, may I never boast, except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ, through which the world has been crucified to me, and I to the world.



Ephesians 2:19

Therefore you are no longer strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens with the saints and members of God’s household,