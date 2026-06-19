Looks like weather manipulation… which is ALL based on heat. Since they can control the heat with USSF satellites… or possibly CCP satellites… then they can control every aspect of bad weather… because crisis creates currency! Plus, the WEF Globalist love to kill, steal and destroy things on earth. Satan comes to kill, steal and destroy. They sound very similar don’t they. They desperately need to REPENT before the Almighty God. The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The God of Isreal!

Heat Warnings for Houston and surrounding area. See the map… and lets see if a hurricane comes to that area. I hope not and I pray not.

Below image is from Windy.com website showing weather from satellites… even shows the lightening going off…

#1 VIDEO:…

#2 VIDEO:… (Cut and Paste)

https://thekingskid.substack.com/p/nexrad-radar-caused-texas-flooding

(1) NEXRAD RADAR CAUSED TEXAS FLOODING Almost a year ago in July of 2025!