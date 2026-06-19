Carol Dickinson

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jack spirtos's avatar
jack spirtos
16h

Thank you for posting this article and video.

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P. Past's avatar
P. Past
12h

It's JUNE in FL and no humidity at all in n.central FL?

They are drying us out.

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