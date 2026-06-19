D.E.W. Plasma Laser Weather Weapon Photographed over N.W. Houston, June 2026, heating up clouds. Is this why it has been so hot? Are they trying to create a hurricane environment?
A women who lives in N.W. Houston took this photo a few days ago... while in her car. She posted the photo on 'Nextdoor', an online neighborhood connection of what is going on in their neighborhood.
Looks like weather manipulation… which is ALL based on heat. Since they can control the heat with USSF satellites… or possibly CCP satellites… then they can control every aspect of bad weather… because crisis creates currency! Plus, the WEF Globalist love to kill, steal and destroy things on earth. Satan comes to kill, steal and destroy. They sound very similar don’t they. They desperately need to REPENT before the Almighty God. The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. The God of Isreal!
Heat Warnings for Houston and surrounding area. See the map… and lets see if a hurricane comes to that area. I hope not and I pray not.
Below image is from Windy.com website showing weather from satellites… even shows the lightening going off…
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#2 VIDEO:… (Cut and Paste)
https://thekingskid.substack.com/p/nexrad-radar-caused-texas-flooding
(1) NEXRAD RADAR CAUSED TEXAS FLOODING Almost a year ago in July of 2025!
Thank you for posting this article and video.
It's JUNE in FL and no humidity at all in n.central FL?
They are drying us out.