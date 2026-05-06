More WEIRD Science... Development of Ultrasensitive Biomimetic Auditory Hair Cells... Based on Piezoresistive Hydrogel Nanocomposites.
Yeah, the WEF Globalist weird science for hire are even messing with synthesizing our ear hair cells... containing graphene hydrogels as 'sensors' and 'piezoresistive sensors' aka BIOSENSORS.
Below: Is this the beginnings of a hydrogel biomimetic hair structures seen in my ear canal also… beside the biomimetic hair in the cochlea of which the article is referring to.
Are these Silicon Graphene Hydrogel Ear Canal Biosensors… so our digital twin can keep track of what we are hearing… or are they just regular ear canal hair fibers caught in the cerumen/earwax.
This weird science for hire is not to make people hear better as thy would want you to believe. It is for more biomimetic biosensors in our body… for Klaus Schwab’s “Surveillance under the skin”. They also contain SiO2 which is the substrate for GQDs Graphene Quantum Dots (the transmitting and receiving brains behind all biosensor unknowingly placed in our body). They form in our body. Remember SiO2 has been put in most food products. And Graphene and other metals such as Aluminum, Strontium, Barium and Radioactive Cesium… is from the Chemtrails… and some from the shots.
How does SiO2 integration improve the sensitivity of hydrogel (containing graphene)-based ear canal sensors?
🔬 What the Sources Do Cover
The available research addresses related but distinct topics:
GQD-hydrogel composites —
to pH, temperature, and redox changes in
dynamic real-time monitoring, and GQDs-based nanocomposites
show promise in drug delivery and biosensing
Auditory bioelectronics —
Auricular bioelectronic devices
can be integrated into headphone-style systems for health monitoring, and
biomimetic auditory hair cells
using hydrogel nanocomposites have been developed.
Hydrogel-based biosensors —
are established for health monitoring (Ya right ) with flexible and stretchable properties, and quantum dots-hydrogel composites
show biocompatibility for biosensing.
PEER REVIEWED ARTICLE…
“Development of Ultrasensitive Biomimetic Auditory Hair Cells Based on Piezoresistive Hydrogel Nanocomposites”
Hadi Ahmadi 1, Hamed Moradi 2, Christopher J Pastras 3, Sajad Abolpour Moshizi 1, Shuying Wu 1, Mohsen Asadnia 1
Affiliations Expand
PMID: 34516096
Abstract
With an ageing population, hearing disorders are predicted to rise considerably in the following decades. Thus, developing a new class of artificial auditory system has been highlighted as one of the most exciting research topics for biomedical applications. Herein, a design of a biocompatible piezoresistive-based artificial hair cell sensor is presented consisting of a highly flexible and conductive polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) nanocomposite with vertical graphene nanosheets (VGNs). The bilayer hydrogel sensor demonstrates excellent performance to mimic biological hair cells, responding to acoustic stimuli in the audible range between 60 Hz to 20 kHz. The sensor output demonstrates stable mid-frequency regions (∼4-9 kHz), with the greatest sensitivity as high frequencies (∼13-20 kHz). This is somewhat akin to the mammalian auditory system, which has remarkable sensitivity and sharp tuning at high frequencies due to the “active process”. This work validates the PVA/VGN sensor as a potential candidate to play a similar functional role to that of the cochlear hair cells, which also operate over a wide frequency domain in a viscous environment. Further characterizations of the sensor show that increasing the sound amplitude results in higher responses from the sensor while taking it to the depth drops the sensor outputs due to attenuation of sound in water. Meanwhile, the acoustic pressure distribution of sound waves is predicted through finite element analysis, whereby the numerical results are in perfect agreement with experimental data. This proof-of-concept work creates a platform for the future design of susceptible, flexible biomimetic sensors to closely mimic the biological cochlea.
Keywords: artificial hair cell; biocompatibility; graphene; hydrogel sensor; piezoresistive sensor.
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