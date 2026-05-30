DEPLETION OF ELECTROLYTES IN HUMANITY... DUE TO THE "SELF ASSEMBLING" NANOPARTICULATE BIOMETRIC BIOSENSORS... USING THEM!
October 2025 I went into a comma... rushed to Hospital... pumped me full of saline solution and some special injection used to treat folks with SAIDH Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone.
I highly recommend visiting Dr. Ana Mihalcea Substack page at… Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD | Substack… https://substack.com/@anamihalceamdphd?utm_so urce=global-search … ALSO SEE Dr. Ana’s latest video about… “Why The COVID19 Injection/ Geoengineering Metamaterials and Nano/Microelectronic Systems Are The Infrastructure of Transhuman 6G. Trump Presidency Accelerating 6G Transhuman Roll Out”… https://substack.com/home/post/p-190951130
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SEE MY FULL COMMA STORY in VIDEO BELOW
When I was diagnosed with SAIDH Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (dangerously low blood sodium level (121) which should be 135 to 145)… this got me really thinking… that indeed… we… humanity as a whole… are being sucked dry of our electrolytes. Why? We are being used to ‘self assemble’ and ‘augment’ the Nanoparticulate tracking system… that is being dumped on us and eventually in us ‘in vivo’… whether via shots or Chemtrail planes.
Here are some strong peer-reviewed papers that discuss nanoparticle interactions with ions, electrolytes, calcium signaling, and physiological homeostasis:
“Perturbation of physiological systems by nanoparticles” — comprehensive review on how nanoparticles disrupt biological homeostasis.
Royal Society of Chemistry article
“Nanoparticles-mediated ion channels manipulation” — specifically about nanoparticle interactions with Na+, K+, Ca2+, and Cl− ion channels.
ScienceDirect review on ion channel manipulation
“Intracellular calcium levels as screening tool for nanoparticle toxicity” — focuses on calcium homeostasis disruption caused by nanoparticles.
PubMed calcium toxicity study
“Toxicity of Transition Metal Oxide Nanoparticles” — discusses oxidative stress and altered calcium signaling from nanoparticles.
MDPI review article
“The Hemocompatibility of Nanoparticles” — examines nanoparticle interactions with blood cells, coagulation, and blood chemistry.
PMC hemocompatibility review
“Reactive Oxygen Species-Related Nanoparticle Toxicity” — explains how nanoparticles disturb cellular redox balance and signaling systems.
Springer ROS toxicity review
“Beyond the promise: Exploring the complex interactions of nanoparticles within biological systems” — newer 2024 review summarizing biological interactions and toxicity pathways.
Journal of Hazardous Materials review
These Gene Editing, Energy Harvesting, and Biometric Biosensors for Tracking and Tracing Humanity aka ‘Nanoparticulates’… can also interfere with ion homeostasis.
*Electrolyte disturbances affect nerve signaling, muscle contraction, and mitochondrial function.
*Nanoparticles may alter bioelectrical behavior of tissues through oxidative stress and membrane interactions.
*Conductive nanomaterials can interact with electromagnetic fields in laboratory settings.
Great article carol. I’ve been wondering about this.