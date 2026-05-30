I highly recommend visiting Dr. Ana Mihalcea Substack page at… Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD | Substack… https://substack.com/@anamihalceamdphd?utm_so urce=global-search … ALSO SEE Dr. Ana’s latest video about… “Why The COVID19 Injection/ Geoengineering Metamaterials and Nano/Microelectronic Systems Are The Infrastructure of Transhuman 6G. Trump Presidency Accelerating 6G Transhuman Roll Out”… https://substack.com/home/post/p-190951130

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SEE MY FULL COMMA STORY in VIDEO BELOW

When I was diagnosed with SAIDH Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (dangerously low blood sodium level (121) which should be 135 to 145)… this got me really thinking… that indeed… we… humanity as a whole… are being sucked dry of our electrolytes. Why? We are being used to ‘self assemble’ and ‘augment’ the Nanoparticulate tracking system… that is being dumped on us and eventually in us ‘in vivo’… whether via shots or Chemtrail planes.

Here are some strong peer-reviewed papers that discuss nanoparticle interactions with ions, electrolytes, calcium signaling, and physiological homeostasis:

These Gene Editing, Energy Harvesting, and Biometric Biosensors for Tracking and Tracing Humanity aka ‘Nanoparticulates’… can also interfere with ion homeostasis.

*Electrolyte disturbances affect nerve signaling, muscle contraction, and mitochondrial function.

*Nanoparticles may alter bioelectrical behavior of tissues through oxidative stress and membrane interactions.

*Conductive nanomaterials can interact with electromagnetic fields in laboratory settings.

VIDEO:…

BASICALLY… They are using our stuff… to connect us to them! Them being the WEF Globalist elite Oligarchs who want to control the bodies and minds of humanity… to be able to kill people… or control them via BCI Brain Computer Interface technology… to make submissive slaves for their neuromodulation hive mind Ai control grid… such as what they have hired Palantir to do… which is basically social credit scoring on steroids. They need to be shut down! So do the Data Centers which house the connecting ‘hub’ for this biometric data collection, tracking and tracing humanity technology. Shame on them!