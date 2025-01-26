Carol Dickinson

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Dana Mccubbin
Jan 31, 2025Edited

It’s in dental anesthetics & it set off a time bomb in my unvaccinated mother and months later she had almost every illness you could think of. She died Aug 3💔 she and I had talks about the anesthetics after seeing David Nixons Substack & videos and she felt like she didn’t have a choice because she was in pain with her teeth. At the time I wasn’t in pain even though I needed much lower work done. I have continued to put it off. I already have RA. A couple nights ago I started to feel that here comes infection feeling. I am doing everything I can at the moment to keep from going back to my holistic dentist (who teamed up w my old periodontist next door to her). They use the same anesthetics. To my knowledge there is no other dental anesthetic option. I have been digging for 2 yrs. This holistic dentist (linked below) sent all his anesthetic out for testing and has the results on his landing page😞 In addition, the patient consent form is at the bottom of the lab testings. It’s alarming.Also I read last yr that because graphene oxide is already used in vaccines, it does not have to be disclosed as an ingredient per proprietary technology guidelines outlined by the FDA and CDC. I never thought I would live in such a time that your odds were great to end up sick or dead from getting dental work😈😢☠️

https://www.fargodentist.net/holistic-dentistry/anesthetic/

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