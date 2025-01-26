Let’s all be looking at Peer Reviewed Articles and Medical Journals for answers about how these aerosolized or injectable bioweapons work... so we can clean our body from them. I am thinking CLO2 may be a good option. But can we trust the source?

Please comment on any info you may have. I am presently looking at the connection of Catoms (Computerized Atoms) along with Hydrogen/Hydrogels, Graphene, Programable Graphene Bubbles… and the possibility that the ‘Catom’ Technology has already been employed/combined to create these bioweapons that are self-constructing/augmented within the Human Body.

Catoms (Computerized Atoms)… are possibly aka Quantum dots that can create ANYTHING (WITHOUT SEED or EGG) just by frequencies using a technology called ‘Claytronic’… creating EVEN SYNTHETIC EMF CONDUCTIVE PARASITES not just for robots! Transhumanism ring a bell?

Are these creepy colored… and itchy painful… Morgellons structures created by Catoms combined with RF conductive Graphene Bubbles… in our own body. How? No doubt programed by bioweapon labs… to augment in our body… whether injected in us… or breathed into us via aerosol sprays?

Here is a helpful answer in the mystery that both crime labs AND medical blood labs CAN NOT identify these ribbon-like structures…. BECAUSE THEY ARE Synthetic bioweapons… to augment within our human body… and create havoc… aggregating/clumping… along with EMF conductivity… engineered/programmed BY SPECIFIC FREQUENCIES to DO specific tasks… whatever shape they take on? EVEN the Mystery Morgellons structures… aka GNRs Graphene Nanoribbons! Hum… they look a lot a like. That’s because they are the same.

IMAGES BELOW: Both the GMO synthetic linear Parasite and the Bubbles are CONDUCTIVE/Electronically charge from our Electrons… and are also RF Conductive. This is all for tracking and tracing.

What prompted me to look into the self-constructing bioweapons within our body… is the evidence through my microscopy research in human nasal passage linings covered in mucous… the breeding ground/augmentation foundation… of these Morgellons GMO GNRs.

They are self-constructing in the human nasal mucous and blood.

The Graphene Bubbles form Templates using the bodies red blood cells, white blood cells, proteins, sugars etc.… as their substrate materials to create conductive nanotechnology parasites… that we call Morgellons fibers… but in fact they are synthetically made, programmed and remotely controlled. Graphene Bubbles are VERY MUCH INVOLVED in CREATING these BIOWEAPON PARASITES! Possibly combined with the Catom (Computerized Atom) Bioweapon Technology.

VIDEO Below: Shows how these Graphene Nanoribbons might fool our immune system by changing it’s color and also might hide in Biofilm as an added protection. Great video. It is from a clinic that is supposed to specialize in treating Lymes which is similar to Morgellons. I am not saying go there if you have symptoms. Check them out first.

BELOW Video: My theory is that some of these GMO Nanotechnology parasites are not only created in our nasal mucous by the RF conductive programmable Graphene Bubbles… but also hide themselves in our nasal mucous… a type of BIOFILM… very protective. The video below is very clear to me… that is how these GMO GNR parasites are created.

My VIDEO:…

NEXT VIDEO Below: Is about the History of self-assembling matter… and how the technology has advanced. The producer of the video… even talks about ‘Graphene Bubbles’ AND other creepy things like ‘Claytronic’ and ‘Catom’ (Computerized Atoms). All experiments for the purpose of transforming humans into Transhumans. : /

Resist this body snatching technology. Learn to Detox from it. Mainly from the metals of graphene and aluminum.