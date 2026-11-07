Carol Dickinson

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Carol Dickinson
11h

I will check into that. I did not know that our doomsday grain reserve was bought out. Makes sense it would be Bill Gates. Thanks for that info. Hope you are doing well also VZ. :)

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V Z
11h

Oh, how you make me miss you! I hope everything is going well for you! I love your opinions and your critiques! Doomsday grain reserves were bought up by the pedophile Bill Gates.

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