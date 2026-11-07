A few days ago, I went into Sprouts Grocery Store... a mid-sized more natural food grocery store. All their refrigerated vegetable section and dairy section were COMPLETELY EMPTY. I asked the meat department... and the employee told me the meat section did not go down. He then went on to say that Sprouts had hired a company a week before to work on those refrigerated areas... then exactly ONE WEEK LATER... they both went down!

THEN... later when chatting with a man parked next to me... he told me that the same thing happened at a larger Grocery store in another part of Houston.

THEN... when speaking to a friend of mine on the phone that same day... she told me about 4 months ago she saw the same thing happen at a grocery store in her area.

I knew something was going on. Are the globalist or the CCP trying to destroy our fresh food supply... and are they hacking online commercial refrigerators… OR is this done from satellites that are also linked into the cyber grid.

My point... it seems to be happening here in Houston, Tx. too.

SEE LINK TO EUROPEAN REFRIGERATORS ATTACKS TOO: https://substack.com/home/post/p-223198383 Widespread Cyberattacks Strike Supermarket Refrigerators Across Five European Countries

VIDEO ON CYBERATTACKS ON US MILITARY FOOD SUPPLIES:

IS BILL GATES PRETTY MUCH PREDICTING OR SIGNALLY PRESENT CYBER ATTACKS OF REFRIGERATION UNITS IN EUROPE AND IN THE US?

From CBS News…

Hackers have hijacked grocery store freezers and accessed France's blood banks. Could they hack our homes? - CBS News Link…

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/europe-freezer-hack-cybercrime-are-smart-devices-vulnerable/?intcid=CNI-00-10aaa3a

More basic threats from Bill Gates…

on more various types of attacks from cyber-attack specialist… one called the “Red Team” … could that be the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party. I believe that the globalists are paying off the CCP to do a lot of these cyber-attacks… and also surveillance technology… including building Data Centers in the US. Trump gave the OK for that. The Technocrats love their stealth like technology… that kills, steals and destroys.