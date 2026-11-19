VIDEO Below: Houston, Tx on November 19, 2026... Geoengineering Aerosols from US Military/Airforce continue to disperse their chemical laden aerosols over Houston, Tx. These aerosols are toxic to our biosphere below... including plants, animals, insects and people. They are also used alongside the RF/EMF electrically conductive elements in the chemtrails clouds they create... “WBAN” Wireless Body Area Network... a type of communication network using “Metamaterials” dispersed via Chemtrails... for sending data to “the Cloud” ... for telecommunication purposes. Sounds strange but true. Look at the patents.

They contain massive amounts of RF/EMF CONDUCTIVE Materials such as Aluminum oxide, Barium Oxide, Strontium Oxide and Graphene Oxide. This is all for tracking and tracing everything in the Biosphere... including people. Once graphene gets into our respiratory system... then circulatory system... in the form of “GQDs” Graphene Quantum Dots... in the trillions (and into our blood cells, and they are about 1/10th the size of a single blood cell)... they act like tracing devices aka sensors for every part of the body... for both body and brain. GQDs are able to pass through our blood brain barrier into the brain!

Mainly our government wants to monitor our bodies but mostly our brains via neuromodulation and neurostimulation for knowing our mood, behaviors and even thoughts... even what we might do next (this is called “Predictive Profiling”).

They can also ‘insert’ thoughts into the brain... in anyone’s brain... that sounds like one’s own thoughts. See Video from Whistleblower: WHISTLEBLOWER FOR N.S.A. VOICE TO SKULL TECHNOLOGY SAYS... “CELL PHONES ARE NOW WEAPONIZED”

Why... is monitoring everyone’s brains so important for a corrupt tyrannical government... well... Whoever controls the ‘narrative’ controls the nation. They can even steer behavioral patterns in people.

These chemicals are also dumbing people down and causing extreme fatigue and brain fog. And that... is exactly the kind of citizens these sold out governments want. They are paid handsomely by the WEF Globalist NWO elites who want to control the whole world via mind control... via chemicals in chemtrails, vaccines, food and water... all infested with the same chemicals such as Graphene and Aluminum... turning folks into walking antennas. See patent WO 2020/060606 A1 entitled “CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA”. See Video on my always free Substack page at… https://thekingskid.substack.com/p/all-digital-currencies-are-bad-including

Chemtrails 11/19/2026 Houston, Tx - Carol Dickinson

VIDEO #1:…

The TRUTH about chemtrails from pilots.

By: Richard Vobes

The skies are awash with unusual trails in the skies. Confirmation comes from two commercial pilots who know what is happening from close quarters.

VIDEO #2:…

FROM: Richard Vobes Youtube Channel Below…

VIDEO #3:… “THE DIMMING”

Documentary on Chemtrails and their toxins… and who is dumping these toxins…

Main Website to learn more about these very toxic chemtrails sprays… and why they should be stopped… GeoEngineeringWatch.Org

VIDEO #4… Why in the world are they spraying…

VIDEO #5… What in the world are they spraying…

More great information on Rumble…

💥 "UNconventional Grey" - A Documentary About Damage Caused by Govt Funded Geoengineering/Weather Warfare Programs * More Info 👇

RealTruthRealNews on Rumble: www.Rumble.com/Diamondz



The unfinished third documentary "UNconventional" Grey by Michael J. Murphy has been missing in action since 2016, the year Murphy had planned to release it. It is his third film of truth-telling about Geoengineering, the other two being What in the World Are They Spraying? (2010) and Why in the World Are They Spraying? (2012). UNconventional Grey builds a picture of how Geoengineering—not the “climate change” cover story—leads straight to the UN “sustainable development” / carbons / Agenda 21 / 2030 master plan. In fact, Geoengineering with all of its political muscle is the price of admission to world government as well as the biggest transfer of wealth to the rich ever. Michael Murphy "died in his sleep" in 2020...

👉 "What in the World Are They Spraying?" Chemtrails, Geoengineering: https://tinyurl.com/dspfkxyn

👉 "Why in the World Are They Spraying": https://tinyurl.com/4zbcmpah

👉 "Frankenskies" ~ A 2017 Documentary That Shows the Truth About Weather Manipulation/Geoengineering/Chemtrails/Climate Change: https://tinyurl.com/5dsn7srj

👉 "The Dimming" Exposing The Global Climate Engineering Cover-Up: https://tinyurl.com/ywnuws5u

👉 PDF - Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025: https://tinyurl.com/366wb53v

👉 PDF - Climate Science and the Uncertainty Monster: https://tinyurl.com/mr2bwc2b

👉 More Geoengineering/Chemtrail Videos: https://tinyurl.com/4x5fe7r5

👉 What is The New World Order/Great Reset/Agenda2030 and Who Are They? https://tinyurl.com/yc5a6cwf

👉 Deborah Tavaras: www.StopTheCrime.net

👉 Dane Wigington from Geoengineering Watch: www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

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