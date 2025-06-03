ChatGPT Confirms White Sparkly Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) Are What We are seeing in Dark Field Live Blood Analysis
Microscopist are seeing these white sparkly dots in dark field, live blood analysis in vaccinated and unvaccinated. GQDs are biosensors invading our fluids and cells for surveillance under the skin.
QUOTE From Klaus Schwab: "It doesn't change what you are doing. It changes you! If you take a genetic editing just as an example... It's you who are changed. And of course it has a big impact on your identity". Folks he is talking about our identity not as free citizens… but as slaves to this Nazi Forth Industrial Tyrannical Revolution… that tracks and traces humanity… and can even kill people… if this NWO regime feel a person is a threat… to ‘their’ killing agenda… specifically their stated Agenda 2030 to kill 7 Billion people by 2030. This agenda is Nazi Germany on steroids. It is evil and must be stopped!
These shots have killed multi-millions of people… but now even the unvaccinated (like me) have some of the same ingredients in us… that were in the vaccinated… due to Chemtrails, fog, aerosols, flu shots, all vaccines, dental anesthesia, diabetes shots, drugs, food, water, and shedding from the vaccinated… etc.
We need to stop the shots… stop the tyrants… stop the murderous, control freak psychopaths and their minions. It’s as simple as that!
Nuremberg 2.0.!
It’s ALL about creating two things for these evil technocrats aka illuminati aka Nazi WEF Globalist elite. 1) To create a Global Digital EMF Control Grid for tracking and tracing every human being on the planet. 2) To use as a “Kill Box” weapon when their Ai Data centers decide a person is not worthy of living. Wake up everyone. Get out of the cities away from cell phone towers… and other peoples cell phones. Throw away your cell phone. Live totally off grid… with your own water well and green house garden. These are the last days. Run to the hills. Run to the country. But most of all get right with God! Repent of any sins and believe the Gospel. The rapture is soon! Yeshua (Jesus in English) is returning soon at the end of the 7 years of Tribulation. Are you ready? I sure hope so.
Love in Christ,
Carol
“Folks he is talking about our identity not as free citizens… but as slaves to this Nazi Forth Industrial Tyrannical Revolution… that tracks and traces humanity…”
Emphasis here? “that tracks and traces humanity!”
This is exactly why, I believe our beloved President Trump, who authorized “OWS” during his first term and on many occasions touted, “OWS saved-MILLIONS OF LIVES” when in fact, millions of lives have been killed or permanently disabled!
This single event well documented as an “DoD-OWS” military operation, including all of the “nanotech,” undeclared chemicals, found within the mRNA-Bioweapons, should be of the greatest concern to every American citizen!
Yes “Blinking & Flashing Quantum Dots” observed under high magnification blood analysis, have infected everyone!
Obviously, our President not only has been silent regarding the deadliness’s of these “mRNA-Bioweapons,” he hasn’t “BANNED” them nor has he issued any such justifiable warnings!
Especially today regarding the newly mentioned, FDA fast-tracked, saRNA- self-replicating Bioweapon!
Why?
Minimally, it’s been reported 470-600 thousand Americans have been killed from the “mRNA” in the first year alone! Worldwide, more than 31 million people have been killed! And death rates haven’t leveled off, not at all!
Who’s fooling Who?
IMO, our President is being disingenuous, by avoiding any discussion directly to the American people! Was he misguided or is he ignorant about the facts or being misinformed? It doesn’t cut it anymore! Not now.
There was a time when I would have accepted these answers. Not today! Time has been far past gone for any excuse now! The truth is what we all wanted to know, good luck with that now as well!
We the People deserved better!
Yes we absolutely deserve answers and more importantly, We the People deserve to hear the truth! Unfortunately truth isn’t in the cards!
There’s been no reason whatsoever, after four years, our President, who owes the American people an explanation, which is one of his primary responsibility’s, to informing and to protect the American people, has failed miserably.
Am I wrong? Are all the experts wrong to?
More people have been killed worldwide than any one single event, ever in the history of mankind, during peacetime! This has all “fallen on deaf ears?” AYKM? Why? What are we supposed to believe?
This entire “DoD-OWS” Covid-Fraud has decimated the poor and middle classes of society, both financially and emotionally! While at the same time, enriching the wealthy and ultra-wealthy, exponentially!
While the middle and poor classes of America have been suffering immensely from this “Weapons of Mass Destruction” attack against humanity, no legitimate answers have been provided. This attack, by means of a fraudulent EUA-DoD-OWS, mRNA Bioweapon, our current President authorized and has since been disingenuously SILENT!!
I don’t know of any other attack, ever in America’s existence, that has decimated
so many lives
with deadly and permanent disabling consequences as
this “Covid-Fraud” has caused, EVER!
And if the above explanation isn’t enough. Now our President “Taps Palantir to Create a Master Database on Every American!” AYKM?
This is exactly why “OWS”’was authorized, period! This is all about a “New World Order.”
This is exactly why our President has avoided speaking directly to “We the People, with a Primetime Presidential Address to the Nation.
Are we NOT worthy
of this I ask?
At this point in time, there isn’t any chance our President can claim he was lied to or misled or duped, when he authorized “OWS!”
There isn’t a “Snowball’s Chance in Hell,” our President didn’t know what he was authorizing during his first term! Think about the past five years in particular.
Nothing, not one single thing has been done for “We the People!” Today we have a new Sheriff in town and IMO, what’s new is, as the saying goes “the more things change the more they stay the same.”
It’s all about what’s being “done to us not for us.” And now we have to be concerned about what’s really part of their goal, the implementation of what’s coming and what is known as
“The Surveillance State!”
God Help Us All!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
You don't have to look too hard to see where these abominations originate. At what point do we label america terrorists and hold them responsible for the genocide?