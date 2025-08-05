A very dangerous series of pulsing, on and off, 18GHz frequency, 3 times in a row, can be transmitted... triggering a hemorrhagic effect... life-threatening. The Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs), microscopic razor-sharp nanoparticles, will begin to violently vibrate and move throughout the body... causing massive bleeding... and clotting.

Graphene is very sharp… and can cut through red blood cells and white blood cells… also through the walls of tiny blood vessels, making them leak. One's own cell phone can transmit this very toxic burst of frequencies causing many to die or be incapacitated.

Much like in the movie "Cell". Clips of "Cell" can be seen in this video below. Remember... Hollywood which is owned and controlled by the WEF Globalist elite... always show the people... what they are about to do. "Cell" came out in 2016. Please watch and share with your family and friends!

Thank you! Love in Christ, Carol

IN VACCINES… EMF 5G Connected Transmitters and Receivers etc… found in Vaccines…

DATA CENTERS to RECORD, TRACK AND TRACE HUMANITY… Via EMF devices/biosensors in humans.