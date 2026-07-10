Carol Dickinson

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V Z's avatar
V Z
7h

Although not Borrelia, Brucellosis, like other intracellular parasites, is rarely detected, but most meat lovers are infected if they don't cook their meat properly and for the right amount of time. The price of a mistake over time is at least hip replacements, etc. Meat production monitoring has long been nonexistent, and the highest incidence of brucellosis is in Spain. Want to try some ham? Good luck.

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