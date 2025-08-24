(Blood tests over the years show #1) high aluminum, #2) high clotting and #3) high cancer markers… but all 3 were in the lowest range of high… so I was not concerned… but very tired… and very low energy… and constant tinnitus and headaches. NOTE: Strange fact. I can touch a TV or RADIO producing static… and signal becomes clear with no static on both radio and TV. I feel like a walking antenna for over 20 years. I believe I was overdosed with Gadolinium, and radioactive fluids in over 4 MRIs in my life. That stuff is toxic).

Is this how some of these polymer chains are created… or polymer hydrogel graphene nanoribbons… to act as surveillance under the skin… or biosensors… for tracking, tracing and monitoring. They all have graphene in them… very conductive and connected to 5G network… no doubt… for Intra Body Area Network IBAN and Wireless Body Area Network WBAN… sending our data via cell phones, cell phone towers, satellites then Data centers to Quantum Computers in the Data Centers. The USA has around 200 operating Quantum Computers… all in the different Data centers.

This creepy ‘surveillance under the skin’ technology is very invasive… and we never consented to this… and our government should never have the right to do such a horrid thing! Talk about big brother!

I am thinking the bright blue balls (larger than the natural red blood cells) seen in this video… are called ‘RBC-Polymer Replica’ which is one of four… of the different artificial red blood cells known as ARBCs.

Below image of 4 types of ARBCs…

LINK to more about ARBCs at: https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/adfm.202315879

