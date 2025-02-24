BLINKING GQDs (GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS) SEEN inside WHITE BLOOD CELLS AND CHEAK CELLS CREATING PROGRAMMABLE GRAPHENE BIOSENSORS WITHIN THE SALIVA.
THIS IS NOT FOR MEDICAL REASONS. THIS IS MORE OF KLAUS SCHWABS "SURVEILLANCE UNDER THE SKIN" FOR WBAN (WIRELESS BODY AREA NETWORK) BIOMETRIC TRACKING AND TRACING OF HUMANITY INTERNALLY AND EXTERNALLY.
Update: I think those two bright green blinking balls might have been nano hijacked white blood cells… not nanobots. But even so… that is not good… if this nano is preventing our white blood cells from doing their job.
Link for Peer Reviewed Article in video… https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-11038-7 Programmable graphene nanobubbles with three-fold symmetric pseudo-magnetic fields | Nature Communications
Nice video. Thank you.
A great comparison could be you do the same thing maybe at 11 am after not having eaten since the night before, and only water to drink that morning. Then after that, eat some sugar and repeat with another video. This could be very interesting.
Thanks, But please provide a Link to the published study. ... This video is 'Not Ready For Primetime.' Problems are that the verbal description does not match the image, especially the term "blinking." Cheers!