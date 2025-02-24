Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cellularly Erased's avatar
Cellularly Erased
Feb 25, 2025

Nice video. Thank you.

A great comparison could be you do the same thing maybe at 11 am after not having eaten since the night before, and only water to drink that morning. Then after that, eat some sugar and repeat with another video. This could be very interesting.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Carol Dickinson
Zeddee D's avatar
Zeddee D
Feb 24, 2025

Thanks, But please provide a Link to the published study. ... This video is 'Not Ready For Primetime.' Problems are that the verbal description does not match the image, especially the term "blinking." Cheers!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Carol Dickinson
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carol Dickinson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture