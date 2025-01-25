These GNR (Graphene Nanoribbons) are the long Graphene Oxide C6 sided and connected molecules forming a lattice formation… that looks like a long ribbon (or nano ribbon). GNRs are also conductive Biosensors… all of us are seeing under the microscope. Most of them are transparent.

Below is Dr. Noacks Chemistry drawing of the molecular formation of these ‘Razor Sharp’ Graphene Nanoribbons (GNR) or Graphene Sheets with a lattice networking shape as seen in image above.

VIDEO:…