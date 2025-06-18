Discussion about this post

Terral Croft
6h

Greetings:

The situation is far more dire than most people realize. Your post is cross posted here: https://terral.substack.com/cp/166243183 with my warning comments. Terror Cell – Binary Bioweapon Activation Day can happen at any moment. Begin here:

https://terral.substack.com/p/nasa-future-strategic-issueswarfare - https://terral.substack.com/p/using-our-nano-silver-video-part

Everyone is carrying around the SARS-VAX "binary" bioweapon components inside their bodies that are AI-assisted that will be activated using a series of electromagnetic pulses.

https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

People need to wake up and prepare before it is too late.

--

Project Stargate is a smokescreen op providing infrastructure upgrades for Super-AI running the Real-World Simulation in the Underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport. The Chemtrails + Drone-spraying Mystery Fog Nano upgrades allow every human and animal to be integrated into the AI-run Real-World Sim. Get more information from my interview (https://terral.substack.com/p/watch-the-full-tv-version-of-terrals). You are being played: https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied . Wake up and unplug! Follow the White Rabbit. Get on the Nano Silver - Sodium Borate Weight Chart regimen (How To: https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store) for neutralizing the binary bioweapon threats.

Eliminating Nanotech: https://terral.substack.com/cp/149970814

Purifying Water Inside Your Body: https://terral.substack.com/cp/152360568 -

More info:

https://www.terral03.com

https://terral.substack.com

terral@terral03.com

1 reply by Carol Dickinson
Rugnarldo
1h

Gee... The american killshots connect to the american death sattelites.... I wonder who is behind this global terrorist act?

2 replies by Carol Dickinson
3 more comments...

