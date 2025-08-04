BIOSENSORS HERE, BIOSENSORS THERE, BIOSENSORS EVERYWHERE IN OUR BODY... for Crypto mining our body activity=you will own nothing and be a slave!
TECNOCRATS BIOSENSOR MANIA... In every part of our body to track what we do. Now China is here... welcomed by Trump to build the Big Data Centers... to record our every move. Even how fast we type.
China reportedly has technology to monitor typing speed, primarily for applications in cybersecurity and user behavior analysis. Trump actually wants these same Technlogies here in the states. That is not making America Great Again… that is making America like China! : / Did you know that the United States has more surveillance cameras than China does. This all happened during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns.
They even track how fast we type. Talk about Big Brother… : /
Patent Information
A notable patent related to this technology is CN109173123A, which describes a method for detecting user input speed and patterns.
The patent outlines systems that can analyze typing dynamics to enhance security measures, such as identifying potential unauthorized access.
Context and Purpose
The technology aims to improve security protocols by recognizing individual typing patterns, which can serve as a biometric identifier.
This approach is part of broader efforts in China to enhance surveillance and data collection capabilities.
VIDEO Below:…
