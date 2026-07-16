BIOFILMS IN CHRONIC DISEASE
Americas mystery diagnosis revealed... finally! It's clusters of bacterial biofilms mostly entering into the body through the mouth and go throughout the body including the skin eating collagen.
This film explores bacterial biofilm infections and how they cause debilitating illnesses for tens of millions of Americans. People with “sub-clinical infections” suffer for months, years or even decades; others will lose life or limb because of the failure to treat chronic wounds or hospital acquired infections. More than 550,000 patients lose their lives annually because of hospital infections and twice that number will acquire sepsis. The majority of hospital infections involve bacterial biofilms and affect every area of specialized medicine and every part of the human body.
Paradoxically, the applications of biofilm eradication methods are slow to propagate into the many silos of western medicine. With patients and doctors in the dark about what is truly causing chronic diseases, millions of people remain undiagnosed and are denied effective treatments for their medical problems.
This ground-breaking documentary explores a new disease model on a scientific and human level. This film leverages interviews from top clinical experts with patients affected by bacterial biofilms to reach as wide an audience as possible. By breaking down complex topics of biofilm infections to a human level, showing staggering statistics, and using high quality animations, the message becomes accessible, compelling and obvious: biofilm infections are a gargantuan problem that has been overlooked by American society, and we as a nation are paying a terrible price.
However, with the advent of new molecular diagnostics, and a new way to understanding disease, Americans can effectively catalyze credible healthcare change by sharing this information that helps eliminate needless suffering, save lives and reduce the costs of health care.
Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjHqMZszHTA
John G. Thomas, MS, Ph.D.
International Educator and Global Microbiologist
Professor, WVU Dept. of Pathology, School of Medicine
Clinical Professor, WVU Dept. of Periodontics, School of Dentistry
Director(s) WVU High Complexity Laboratory & Biofilm Research Laboratory for Translational Studies
J. William Costerton, Ph.D.
“The Father of Biofilms”
Director, Microbial Research, Department of Orthopedics, Allegheny General Hospital
Director, Biofilm Research, Center for Genomic Sciences, Allegheny-Singer Research Institute
Dr. Randy Wolcott, MD CWS
Medical Director, Southwest Regional Woundcare Center
Founder, Pathogenius Laboratories
Timothy K. Lu, M.D., Ph.D.
Assistant Professor
Synthetic Biology Group
MIT Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
MIT Synthetic Biology Center
Wilmore C. Webley, Ph.D.
Assistant Professor
Department of Microbiology
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Vincent A. Fischetti, Ph.D.
Professor and Chairman
Laboratory of Bacterial Pathogenesis and Immunology
The Rockefeller University
Michael Wilson, GRSC, MSc, PhD, DSc, FRCPath
Professor of Microbiology
Eastman Dental Institute, University College London
David C. Kennedy, DDS
Past President
International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology
Doyle Williams, DDS
Chief Dental Officer
Delta Dental of Massachusetts
Eva Sapi Ph.D.
Associate Professor and University Research Scholar
Director of Lyme Disease Program
Department of Biology and Environmental Science
University of New Haven
Rodney M. Donlan, Ph.D.
Research Microbiologist
Biofilm Laboratory
Clinical and Environmental Microbiology Branch
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
L. Clifford McDonald, MD
Senior Advisor for Science and Integrity
Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Shirley Gutkowski, RDH, BSDH, FACE
Oral Healthcare Expert
Founding Member American Academy of Oral Systemic Health
Trisha E. O’Hehir, RDH, MS
Editorial Director of Hygienetown Magazine
President of Perio Reports Press
Nicolas G. Loebel, Ph.D.
Chief Technology Officer & President
Ondine Biomedical Inc.
Kris Koss, D.V.M.
Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Carlene Patterson, D.V.M.
Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Sheep Meadow Animal Hospital
Thomas Webster, Ph.D.
Associate Professor
Division of Engineering and Orthopedic Surgery
Director of Nanomedicine Laboratory
Brown University
Carolyn Cross
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Ondine Biomedical, Inc.
Steve Holland, MD
Chief, Laboratory of Clinical Infectious Diseases
Chief, Immunopathogenesis Section
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Garth D. Ehrlich, Ph.D.
Executive Director, Center for Genomic Sciences
Allegheny-Singer Research Institute
John P. Kennedy, R. Ph., Ph.D
Assistant Professor
South University, School of Pharmacy
Savannah, Georgia
Dr. “Lon” H. Jones, D.O
Retired Osteopathic Family Physician
Founder, Xlear, Inc.
Author, No More Allergies, Asthma or Sinus Infections
Tom Masterson
Operations Manager
Ondine Biomedical, Inc.
Scot E Dowd, Ph.D.
Molecular Microbiologist & Microbial Geneticist
Molecular Research LP
Wow! Great article