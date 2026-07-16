This film explores bacterial biofilm infections and how they cause debilitating illnesses for tens of millions of Americans. People with “sub-clinical infections” suffer for months, years or even decades; others will lose life or limb because of the failure to treat chronic wounds or hospital acquired infections. More than 550,000 patients lose their lives annually because of hospital infections and twice that number will acquire sepsis. The majority of hospital infections involve bacterial biofilms and affect every area of specialized medicine and every part of the human body.



Paradoxically, the applications of biofilm eradication methods are slow to propagate into the many silos of western medicine. With patients and doctors in the dark about what is truly causing chronic diseases, millions of people remain undiagnosed and are denied effective treatments for their medical problems.



This ground-breaking documentary explores a new disease model on a scientific and human level. This film leverages interviews from top clinical experts with patients affected by bacterial biofilms to reach as wide an audience as possible. By breaking down complex topics of biofilm infections to a human level, showing staggering statistics, and using high quality animations, the message becomes accessible, compelling and obvious: biofilm infections are a gargantuan problem that has been overlooked by American society, and we as a nation are paying a terrible price.



However, with the advent of new molecular diagnostics, and a new way to understanding disease, Americans can effectively catalyze credible healthcare change by sharing this information that helps eliminate needless suffering, save lives and reduce the costs of health care.

Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjHqMZszHTA



John G. Thomas, MS, Ph.D.

International Educator and Global Microbiologist

Professor, WVU Dept. of Pathology, School of Medicine

Clinical Professor, WVU Dept. of Periodontics, School of Dentistry

Director(s) WVU High Complexity Laboratory & Biofilm Research Laboratory for Translational Studies



J. William Costerton, Ph.D.

“The Father of Biofilms”

Director, Microbial Research, Department of Orthopedics, Allegheny General Hospital

Director, Biofilm Research, Center for Genomic Sciences, Allegheny-Singer Research Institute



Dr. Randy Wolcott, MD CWS

Medical Director, Southwest Regional Woundcare Center

Founder, Pathogenius Laboratories



Timothy K. Lu, M.D., Ph.D.

Assistant Professor

Synthetic Biology Group

MIT Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

MIT Synthetic Biology Center



Wilmore C. Webley, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor

Department of Microbiology

University of Massachusetts Amherst



Vincent A. Fischetti, Ph.D.

Professor and Chairman

Laboratory of Bacterial Pathogenesis and Immunology

The Rockefeller University



Michael Wilson, GRSC, MSc, PhD, DSc, FRCPath

Professor of Microbiology

Eastman Dental Institute, University College London



David C. Kennedy, DDS

Past President

International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology



Doyle Williams, DDS

Chief Dental Officer

Delta Dental of Massachusetts



Eva Sapi Ph.D.

Associate Professor and University Research Scholar

Director of Lyme Disease Program

Department of Biology and Environmental Science

University of New Haven



Rodney M. Donlan, Ph.D.

Research Microbiologist

Biofilm Laboratory

Clinical and Environmental Microbiology Branch

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention



L. Clifford McDonald, MD

Senior Advisor for Science and Integrity

Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention



Shirley Gutkowski, RDH, BSDH, FACE

Oral Healthcare Expert

Founding Member American Academy of Oral Systemic Health



Trisha E. O’Hehir, RDH, MS

Editorial Director of Hygienetown Magazine

President of Perio Reports Press



Nicolas G. Loebel, Ph.D.

Chief Technology Officer & President

Ondine Biomedical Inc.



Kris Koss, D.V.M.

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine



Carlene Patterson, D.V.M.

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

Sheep Meadow Animal Hospital



Thomas Webster, Ph.D.

Associate Professor

Division of Engineering and Orthopedic Surgery

Director of Nanomedicine Laboratory

Brown University



Carolyn Cross

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ondine Biomedical, Inc.



Steve Holland, MD

Chief, Laboratory of Clinical Infectious Diseases

Chief, Immunopathogenesis Section

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases



Garth D. Ehrlich, Ph.D.

Executive Director, Center for Genomic Sciences

Allegheny-Singer Research Institute



John P. Kennedy, R. Ph., Ph.D

Assistant Professor

South University, School of Pharmacy

Savannah, Georgia



Dr. “Lon” H. Jones, D.O

Retired Osteopathic Family Physician

Founder, Xlear, Inc.

Author, No More Allergies, Asthma or Sinus Infections



Tom Masterson

Operations Manager

Ondine Biomedical, Inc.



Scot E Dowd, Ph.D.

Molecular Microbiologist & Microbial Geneticist

Molecular Research LP