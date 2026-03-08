Another word for sensing is functionalization, something created to interact in specific ways. In Morgellons, sensing systems are genetically included in the biological systems which create fibers, namely bacteria and fungus. Living systems are genetically enhanced with synthetic biology. The materials in Morgellons are functional sensing materials, designed for a specific purpose at a particular site in the body. They react to LIGHT, PH, HORMONES, GENETIC TRIGGERS SUCH AS INSECT HORMONEs. They are living functional sensing systems. Man-made biosensors use chemical and biological materials.



1:52: This is the eye of a Morgellons victim which is populated with worms. She has recently had major surgery to remove part of her colon and intestines because of the disease of Morgellons. Her hair and skin have been completely replaced with synthetic materials, fibers and worms.



The Morgellons specimen used in this video are simply background, NOT particularly illustrations of the text.



Sensing is chemical detective work. Functionalized materials are chemically engineered to find the place in your body where they are specifically designed to do their job. Morgellons materials are functionalized for certain purposes. This identifies them as sensing materials. This video shows various kinds of sensing systems to give you an idea of how biological systems can be manipulated via sensing materials, inside the body. Your body has its own sensing systems. Your immune system is always standing by, ready to go into action in the prescence of pathogens. If someone designs material to change your immune system, they create a system which senses which cells to attack and how to attack them to achieve a particular disease path. The designers of Morgellons have knowledge of your body's sensing systems and use them to their advantage when introducing new materials by suppressing your immune system. There are delivery systems designed as fibers for injection into the human body as part of therapy for disease and this technology may be part of a Morgellons delivery system.



BIOLOGICAL WARFARE, BIOTERRORISM, BIODEFENSE AND THE BIOLOGICAL AND TOXIN WEAPONS CONVENTION

by Edgar J. DaSilva

The Consensus Conference

on the Role of Biosensors in the Detection

of Agents of Bioterrorism



MEDICAL APPLICATIONS OF FIBER-OPTICS:

Optical fiber sees growth as medical sensors

http://www.optoiq.com/index/photonics...



BIOSENSORS: PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE

Professor Anthony P F Turner

http://www.canfield.ac.uk/health/rese...



LESSON 1: IHISTORY AND OVERVIEW OF BIOSENSORS

ttp://www.rocw.raifoundation.org/biotechnology/BTechbiotech/biosensors/lecture-notes/lecture-01.pdf



SUPRAMOLECULAR CHEMISTRY

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Supramol...