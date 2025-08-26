Me: Can you find more peer reviewed articles on either artificial or synthetic red blood cells. Here are three I already found... but I need more. Thank you. Here are LINKS TO PEER REVIEWED ARTICLES on this subject... https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-46732-8 https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/adfm.202315879 https://www.sott.net/article/435728-Researchers-create-synthetic-red-blood-cells-that-mimic-natural-ones-and-have-new-abilities

ChatGPT: Absolutely! I’ve found several peer-reviewed articles, including recent reviews, that explore artificial/synthetic red blood cells and oxygen carriers. Here's a curated list beyond the three you've already provided:

Recent & Notable Peer-Reviewed Articles

“Current perspectives of artificial oxygen carriers as red blood cell substitutes: a review of old to cutting-edge technologies using in vitro and in vivo assessments” (Journal of Pharmaceutical Investigation, Aug 2022)

Offers an in-depth review of artificial oxygen carriers—including hemoglobin-based carriers, perfluorocarbon-based carriers, synthetically produced porphyrin-based systems, and oxygen-carrying micro/nanobubbles—with details on formulation, storage, shelf life, clinical applications, and side effects. SpringerLink “Artificial Oxygen Carriers—Past, Present, and Future—a Review of …” (Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, approx. June 2025)

This systematic and up-to-date review includes actual achievements and ongoing clinical trials in the development of artificial blood products. J Pharmacol Exp Ther “Research of storable and ready-to-use artificial red blood cells” (Frontiers in Medical Technology, 2022)

Reviews liposome-encapsulated hemoglobin (HbV), lipid bilayer membrane systems, efficient HbV preparation methods, and preclinical & Phase I clinical trial data for hemoglobin-vesicles. Frontiers “Artificial cells for in vivo biomedical applications through red blood cell biomimicry” (Nature Communications, March 2024)

A review highlighting biomimetic strategies—especially using giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs)—to design artificial cell-like systems inspired by red blood cells (I am thinking… more like they hijacked the red blood cells)… for therapeutic delivery in circulation. Nature+1 “How Synthetic Biology and Metabolic Engineering Can Boost the …” (Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology, ~2018)

Focuses on recent advances in recombinant hemoglobin production, discussing synthetic biology and metabolic engineering approaches, scalability challenges, and potential societal impacts. Frontiers “A Review on Artificial Blood” (Walsh Medical Media, Nov 2021)

Provides a general overview of artificial blood concepts, including hemoglobin-based oxygen carriers (HBOCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), advantages like extended shelf life, and current challenges. Walsh Medical Media “ErythroMer” (Wikipedia summary of recent development, 2024)

Describes ErythroMer, a polymer-coated hemoglobin-based red blood substitute showing promise in preclinical animal studies for emergency use and reconstitution from a lyophilized state—though not a peer-reviewed paper, it cites ongoing research supported by NIH and DoD.

NOTE: There are several different research teams and peer reviewed articles and regular articles online about fake blood cells, and how they make them. But personally… I do not believe they are made in a lab using donated RBCs… like they say… but are made directly in our body… by using our own blood cells by hijacking them… probably hijacked by GQDs (Graphene Quantum Dots) and or Polymer chains or Polymer hydrogels.

CASE IN POINT! … If, they have to use real donated blood cells… to create synthetic blood… isn’t that a moot point! : /. I thought the whole idea was to make fake blood cells from scratch… because of a lack of donated blood in blood banks… an excuse they have been using for years. AND… even if they did actually and ‘wastefully’ use already viable donated blood from people… to make their fake blood cells… isn’t that a waste of time and resources??? The ‘supposed’ process is too long… and expensive… and the natural donated blood, will most likely be damaged, starved of oxygen and killed via the process. It’s a lose / lose situation!

MOST IMPORTANT POINT! … The Bible tells us that “The Life is IN the Blood.” If our blood cells are gutted and hijacked, to make their synthetic plastic blood cells… is not that removing the spark of God… from our precious God given blood cells… to create a plastic Frankenstein blood cell instead? This cannot be good for us! These polymer and silica cells have magnetic properties in them… in order to move things around and create more biosensors. Look at the blue ‘RBC-Polymer Replica’ seen in my own blood… in above image. It DEFINITELY looks like is being used to create… most likely… a type of biosensor in the body. There are many ‘different’ types of biosensors in the body.

Using silica or polymer chains or polymer hydrogel filaments… aggregating, cross linking and gelling together… to form the shape of a blood cell… with the help of constantly moving magnetically and electronically conductive GQDs (Graphene Quantum Dots) to shape them? The GQDs seem to be the boss… and also the Nanorobots but with different duties.

Below is a live blood microscopy image… taken in May of 2025. Note blue circles… no doubt they were once red blood cells.

NOTE: The blue circular structures are most likely the ‘RBC-Polymer Replica’ fake blood cells… created ‘in’ my own body (not in a lab or company) … which had hijacked a few of ‘my’ red blood cells. Possibly by…

1. Gutting cell using GQDs

2. Polymer coating the membrane.

3. Crosslinking, aggregating or gelling together polymer chains or hydrogel filaments?

4. Then lastly silica or glass etching it… why? Maybe for receiving the Cargo… whatever that would be… toxic drugs, pathogens, diseases, mRNA technology to create monster cells connected to the 5G network… for more tracking and tracing humanity?

I did read in one of the articles it does gut the red blood cell… but I can’t remember which article it was. If I find it… I will add that section of the article in this post.

My Conclusion: They are NOT created in labs… or companies. But created in our own body…. although they say they are made… so mankind can have more blood… in the blood banks. If that is true… why do I see this in my own body… and I have not had any blood donations from anyone anywhere for decades.

See the ‘RBC-Polymer Replica’ in this chart below… looks like the one in my blood… in the image above.

VIDEO Below… “Researchers create synthetic red blood cells that mimic natural ones and have new abilities”.

VIDEO Below: