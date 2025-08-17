Phase contrast images of native RBCs, silica-RBC replicas, polymer-RBC replicas, and RRBCs (left to right) and different magnifications (top to bottom). Credit: ACS Nano.

Recent research highlights the development of artificial red blood cells (ARBCs) for use in biosensors, focusing on their potential to enhance diagnostic capabilities.

Key Features of Artificial Red Blood Cells:

Composition: ARBCs are typically made from biocompatible materials, such as polymers or lipids, designed to mimic the oxygen-carrying function of natural red blood cells.

Functionality: They can be engineered to carry various biomolecules, enabling them to act as sensors for detecting specific analytes in biological fluids.

Applications: Potential applications include monitoring glucose levels, detecting pathogens, and assessing other biomarkers in real-time.

Research Insights:

Studies published in IEEE journals explore the integration of ARBCs with microfluidic systems, enhancing their sensitivity and specificity in biosensing applications.

Innovations in nanotechnology contribute to the development of ARBCs that can respond to environmental changes, improving their effectiveness as biosensors.

For detailed studies and specific articles, searching IEEE Xplore with keywords related to "artificial red blood cells" and "biosensors" will yield relevant research papers and findings.

SEE MORE: https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/adfm.202315879 …Just remember ‘they’ will always represent this Frankinstein science as good… but I am sure you know by now… it is bad. Satan is trying to destroy/pervert everything that God has made. The Bible says in Leviticus 17:11a… “For the life of the flesh is in the blood…”. Well the Red blood cells are the very epicenter of our body. To change it… to pervert it can not be good. These fake red blood cells are not able to supply our body with what it needs. They are literally more biosensors. All roads lead to biosensors. Nothing can ever replace the perfect red blood cell that God has created for us to have. To even ‘think’ about doing this… is playing God.

There are 4 different types of ‘fake’ red blood cells…

1) RBC-Silica Replica

2) RBC-Polymer Replica

3) RBC-Polymer-Cargo Replica

4) Cargo-Loaded Rebuilt RBC

SEE FULL ARTICLE AT (Cut and Paste): https://advanced.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/adfm.202315879